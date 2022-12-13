Message on window prompts call to police
Fergus Falls police had received several reports of a message scrawled on a window stating “Help Me,” at a residence on the 500 block of East Vernon Avenue and responded on Dec. 12, at approximately 10:53 a.m. When an officer came to the residence a woman stated that her children had written it in the window and stated that there was actually no help needed and that she was going to get the lettering cleared off of the window.
Prank caller to store asked to stop
A human resources officer contacted Fergus Falls police on Dec. 12, at approximately 11:12 a.m., to report that they had been getting prank calls for over a week at the store. When an officer reached out to the store, the person who reported the calls stated that they did not know who was placing them or why the person had kept calling. The store employee had asked the man to stop but he hadn’t. The calls were not threatening in nature, just characterized as strange. The officer advised the employee to get a harassment restraining order. The officer did make contact with the man who admitted to calling and agreed to stop. A voicemail was also left for the man’s father.
Woman arrested following hit and run
Fergus Falls police were dispatched to the scene of a suspected hit and run on Dec. 10, at approximately 10:20 a.m., on the 300 block of North Vine Street. Officers were advised that the suspected vehicle was a red Chevy pickup that pulled into a garage at a residence on North Vine and shut the door. Officers eventually made contact with the driver who was informed that they had received a report of a hit and run. The female stated she did not think it was that bad. While retrieving her driver’s license and insurance information officers immediately noticed the woman had bloodshot and watery eyes, poor balance with swaying, confusion and poor dexterity. She did not believe there was any damage to her vehicle, or the other vehicle involved in the accident. After she granted permission to inspect her vehicle, she showed officers the front of the vehicle, however, according to court records, she was unable to locate the damage. However, an officer shined a flashlight on the right front bumper, and noticed a sizable amount of damage. After the investigation, officers arrested Susan Anderson, 54, Fergus Falls, for 2nd degree DWI and leaving the scene of a property damage accident and she was transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Center. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21.
Puppy scam reported
A resident on the 200 block of North Sheridan Street contacted Fergus Falls police on Dec. 9, at approximately 1:18 p.m., wanting to speak to an officer about an online scam. When an officer reached out to the resident, they reported that they were out $200 for a puppy the resident attempted to purchase off Facebook and had not received.
Vehicle runs into home
Fergus Falls police responded to a crash where someone had driven into a home near the intersection of South Oak Street and West Channing Avenue on Dec. 6, at approximately 12:00 p.m. Police say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Channing in a red Mitsubishi, while the other driver was driving southbound on Oak in a gold Dodge that did see the vehicle on Channing with both eventually colliding causing moderate damage to the front ends of the vehicles. The driver that was on Oak attempted to avoid the collision and lost control and struck a nearby home. Minor damage was reported to the home. No injuries were reported in the crash.
Frozen trailer axle
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a large trailer with frozen bearings with a wheel rotating near the intersection of County Road 5 and 170th Street on Dec. 12, at approximately 11:38 a.m. The party was stuck on a hill with icy roads. A responding deputy noted that it appeared the trailer’s brakes and axle had been frozen. The deputy worked with the party to remedy the issue as well as following him to a repair shop in Battle Lake.
Significant pole shed fire on Rostad Loop
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Underwood Fire Department rescinded to a pole shed fire on Rostad Lane off of County Highway 1, on Dec. 11, at approximately 11:39 a.m. The detached 30X40 steel pole shed containing motorcycles, a bobcat, an RV, a vehicle, 4-wheeler, deer stand and $40,000 worth of lumber, along with two boats and tools were a total loss. The owners of the shed were not home at the time, with the fire being reported by a passerby. The sheriff’s office said a deputy arrived on scene to find the building to be fully engulfed. The result of the fire is unknown at this time. The estimated loss of the building and its contents are estimated at $200,000. No one was injured.