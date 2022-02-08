Noise complaint
Fergus Falls police responded to a complaint of a nuisance involving the use of tools and noise on the 300 block of East Vernon Avenue at approximately 10:26 p.m. on Monday. The apartment resident reported to police starting at 9 p.m., a nearby tenant was moving furniture and running power tools. An officer was informed by the tenants that they were finishing up after moving large furniture after receiving a notice of eviction.
Police investigate claim
On Feb. 4, a caller to Fergus Falls police dispatch reporter that he was homeless and had ridden a bus to Fergus Falls. The man claimed he had video of another passenger talking about witnessing a homicide. When contacted by an officer, he indicated another male told him he had witnessed this homicide, but gave no details. All he knew was that the other man going to another destination and he was not from the area. No further details were provided.
Person arrested with felony
Fergus Falls police were dispatched to a property on the 700 block of East Cavour Avenue at approximately 9:09 p.m. on Feb.. 4, regarding a report of someone causing a disturbance. According to court records, the person making the report to officers indicated there was a female claiming that she was going to get a gun and had previously been running through the hallway with a stick.
Law enforcement gained access to the apartment building and attempted to make contact with the person, who at the time was holding a stick which had a sharp spear-like end in a port arms position. When she observed law enforcement she fled to an apartment.
Officers eventually learned that the woman had been slamming doors, banging on walls, ranting and raving in the hallway. Occupants of the building attempted to get her to stop. When she was confronted, she apparently yelled, “I have a gun and I’m going to go get the gun!” When the woman returned, she had the stick and was banging it on items screaming, “I’m going to kill you all!”
Police learned that the incident had gone on for approximately two hours before law enforcement arrived. Police arrested Pamela Nozdrachev, 53, of Fergus Falls. She was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing legal process, one gross misdemeanor charge of 4th degree assault, and a felony charge of 4th degree assault. She is currently being held at the Otter Tail County Detention Center.
Unknown vehicle strikes garage
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of someone hitting a garage with a vehicle on the 800 block of East Summit Avenue on Feb. 5, at approximately 8:30 a.m. An investigating officer determined that an unknown vehicle had struck the northwest corner of the garage. Police say it appears the suspect vehicle was backing from a parking stall on the property and struck the garage. The suspect vehicle is unknown at this time. Moderate damage was reported to the garage.
Driver hits stop sign in parking lot
Fergus Falls police were called to a discount store located at 3300 West State Highway 210 on Feb. 5, with a report of an SUV that had hit a pole, and the driver was slumped over. When officers responded they determined that it appeared the driver had some sort of medical episode causing the vehicle to strike a stop sign in the parking lot. The driver was transported to Lake Region Healthcare. The vehicle had to be towed. Police gave no estimate of damage for the stop sign and pole.
Locker room vandalized
A custodian at Kennedy Secondary school reported vandalism that occurred in a boy’s locker room on Feb. 3, at approximately 10:17 a.m. The investigating officer observed damage to the automatic flushers on the urinals in the boy’s gold locker room. At that time, there was no damage estimate, but it was estimated to have occurred sometime between 6 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Vehicle tampering reported
A resident on the 1500 block of West Fir Avenue reported damage to vehicles that were parked in their driveway, as well as missing money on Feb. 3. Police say the resident estimated that sometime between 1 a.m. and 5:45 a.m., up to three vehicles were tampered with, one of the vehicles was missing $15 that was in a center console.
Three-vehicle crash
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of State Highway 29 and County Highway 40, north of Parkers Prairie on Monday at approximately 12:32 p.m. When deputies responded, they determined that there was no indication that the third vehicle mentioned was directly involved in the crash. The first vehicle had been traveling southbound on Highway 29, and was signaling for a left turn to the east onto County Highway 40. The vehicle behind it moved into the right designated bypass lane and went around the turning vehicle and the SUV pulling a trailer struck the turning vehicle in the rear and caused extensive damage. No injuries were reported in the crash.
Deer strikes squad car
An Otter Tail County sheriff’s deputy reported a crash with a deer on Tuesday at approximately 12:26 a.m. The deer struck the passenger side of the squad car while the deputy was responding to another medical call. Only minor damage was reported, and the squad was still drivable.
Items stolen from vehicle in ditch
The registered owner of a vehicle that had gone off the road and into a ditch reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday at approximately 3:59 p.m. that some items were taken from the vehicle before they could get it out and included a Hummingbird brand helix fish graph, an Apple iPhone, tow rope and an ice fishing rod and reel. The total value of the items stolen totaled $1,110. There are no suspects.