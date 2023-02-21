Parked car sideswiped
A resident on the 900 block of North Broadway contacted Fergus Falls police on Feb. 20, at approximately 8:35 a.m., reporting that a family member’s vehicle had been struck in front of their residence. When an officer responded they observed that the legally parked vehicle had been sideswiped by another vehicle that was later found at the west end of Birch Avenue in a snowbank that had matching damage, but was unoccupied. No tire or foot tracks were found due to fresh snow. The suspect vehicle was towed to the city impound lot. The driver of the vehicle was later charged in a long form complaint for misdemeanor-driver failure to stop for a collision of an unattended vehicle.
Vandalism reported at Lake Alice warming house
A Fergus Falls Police Department officer on routine patrol on Feb. 19, at approximately 10:20 p.m., on the 200 block of South Lakeside Drive observed lights on in the warming house, but no no rink lights on. The officer made contact with three juveniles ice skating. The juveniles stated the lights had turned off on them. While speaking with the juveniles, they also reported the men’s bathroom toilet was clogged and a book was inside of it. The officer also found paper towels clogging the sink, also in the men’s room. It was unknown how long it had been that way. Police say there are currently no suspects. A report of the incident was forwarded to the Parks and Rec Department for info and cleanup.
Unfounded report of a propane tank stolen from truck parked at store
Fergus Falls police are investigating a report received on Feb. 18, at approximately 5:57 p.m., of a propane tank that was taken from the back of a pickup truck parked in a discount store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210. An officer, in speaking with the owner of the tank, reported that it was a 20 pound tank and had been taken from the truck bed while he was in the store shopping. In reviewing video surveillance footage with store management, it appeared the man had arrived in the parking lot of the store with his tailgate down and it was also verified that no one had approached his vehicle while he was there. The man was advised of the findings of the investigation, however the man insisted to police that he didn’t stop anywhere else and it may have fallen out of the truck.
Fish house strikes car after coming off of trailer hitch
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a fish house becoming disconnected from its hitch and eventually striking a parked car on Feb. 18, at approximately 4:37 p.m., near the intersection of East Hilltop Drive and South Mill Street. A responding officer learned that the driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound on Hilltop when his trailer unhooked and struck an unoccupied vehicle parked on the side of the road.
Video game nuisance
Fergus Falls police received a report of a nuisance involving people at an apartment complex located on the 100 block of East Summit Avenue on Feb. 18, at approximately 6:04 a.m., that were up playing video games all hours of the night and making loud noises and yelling and screaming. A responding officer spoke with the nearby apartment resident and the person stated that they would wake up and have a difficult time falling back asleep as a result of the noise. The person also stated that other tenants had expressed similar concerns and that they had already been in contact with apartment management. As the noise was not occurring at the time of the call, the officer advised the person to contact the police department when the noise was occurring.
Oil rig scam
A resident on the south shore of Spitzer Lake contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office regarding a scam that had entangled a relative on Feb. 17, at approximately 1:42 p.m. A male had called the relative claiming that he needed money to get his oil rig working again. The male had apparently convinced his relative to deposit money in bitcoin. The relative had apparently sent $6,000 on Feb. 17 and had also sent money in the past. A deputy who spoke with the person determined that the money was on a cash app and that the relative still had access to it and advised the deputy that the relationship with the unknown male had ended.
Electric meter shot
Lake Region Electric contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 19, at approximately 12:30 p.m., at a location on Minnesota Street in Perham that had been shot at. A deputy who investigated noted that they had observed footprints coming from County Road 125. No other details were available at that time. The case remains an active investigation.