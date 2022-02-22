Man arrested after driving around barricade
Fergus Falls police arrested a man and charged him with a DWI after reportedly driving around a barricade for a closed road on Saturday at approximately 12:31 a.m. A passerby notified dispatch that the man had driven around the barricade but was presently near the intersection of North Oak Street and Maple Avenue and was stuck. James Moffet of Fergus Falls, no age given, was arrested and transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Center. The vehicle was towed away at a later time.
Counterfeit bill
Fergus Falls police are investigating the passing of a counterfeit bill at M&H Gas Station at 222 South Cascade Street on Saturday at approximately 12:50 p.m. Police say the suspect paid for $48.90 worth of merchandise with a counterfeit $100 bill. At this time police say there are no known suspects.
Motel receiving harassing calls
The manager of a motel on the 2400 block of College Way reported to Fergus Falls police on Saturday at approximately 7:35 p.m. that the motel staff had been receiving intermittent vulgar phone calls from an unknown individual. They stated that staff had not been able to obtain a name or phone number from the person. The issue had been ongoing for several years. An officer provided the management and staff with options for dealing with the individual, and advised them to document the issues if they continued.
Shed theft
A shed theft was reported to Fergus Falls police on the 300 block of Friberg Avenue on Monday at approximately 8:06 a.m. The exterior shed had its lock cut, and among the items stolen were a chainsaw, a Rigid brand saw, tool box, drill press and a Skil brand weed whacker. The total value of all the items was $1,737. There are no suspects in the case.
Man trampled by cow
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a medical call near Perham regarding a man that had been trampled by a cow on Friday at approximately 10:27 a.m. The man was providing medical services for a farmer, and the cow “went wild.” The man only suffered minor injuries but did have to be transported to Perham Health.
Driver leaves scene of injury crash
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near the intersection of County Highway 82 and North Swan Lake Road that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:55 a.m. where one of the drivers left the scene. A deputy responding to the scene determined that a vehicle driving northbound on County Highway 82 collided with a vehicle driving westbound on North Swan Lake Road. The sheriff’s office said that vehicle did not stop and left the scene of the crash, but the driver of the vehicle that had been on Highway 82 did capture their license plate information. When the deputy made contact with the person, they acknowledged they should have stopped at the scene, but apparently explained the origin of the crash differently.
The vehicle that had been on Highway 82 sustained heavy front end damage, but was able to drive away from the scene. They were later taken to the hospital by friends and were treated for whiplash and a concussion. The other vehicle sustained only minor damage and the driver reported no injuries. No citations appear to have been issued in the crash, but a state accident report was completed.
Rollover crash with no injuries
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash on Saturday at approximately 9:19 a.m. A vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 76 when it hit a snow drift in the middle of a roadway and the driver lost control and entered the ditch causing it to roll. The sheriff’s office said the person was wearing a seatbelt, and the airbags had deployed. The person was not injured, but Certified Auto had to cut away a barbed wire fence to get the vehicle out of the ditch.
Man shot in hunting accident mishap
The Minnesota DNR and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving a man whose knee was shot on Saturday at approximately 5:41 p.m. while coyote hunting near the intersection of County Highway 76 and County Highway 19. A deputy investigating learned that another person who was with the injured man accidentally shot him. The man was transported to TriCounty Health in Wadena. The sheriff’s office said there was no evidence of foul play, and that it simply appeared to be a hunting accident, however the DNR would be completing a firearms incident report. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.