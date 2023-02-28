Crash on icy roadway causes injuries
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call on Feb. 26, at approximately 5:07 p.m., reporting a two vehicle crash near the intersection of County Highway 27 and Highway 10, about three miles east of Elizabeth. The sheriff’s office states that a vehicle traveling westbound on County Highway 10 was unable to stop for the stop sign due to ice road conditions striking a second vehicle on their driver’s side. All parties were to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls by Ringdahl Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Beyer’s Towing transported the vehicles from the scene.
Gun left behind
Fergus Falls police were called to a residence on Green Acres Way on Feb. 27, at approximately 12:49 p.m., by a person who stated that a family member and another male were staying with them, then packed up, but left behind a firearm. A responding officer learned that the pair had left without any notice around Feb. 24. While cleaning a bedroom they had been staying in, the person found a rifle. The person stated that they did not want the rifle in their residence. The rifle was taken by police as found property and placed into evidence.
Fedex driver bit by dog on Baird Avenue
The driver of a Fedex delivery truck contacted Fergus Falls police on Feb. 24, at approximately 10:52 a.m., to report that he had been bitten by the dog on one of his legs while delivering a package on the 1100 block of Baird Avenue. Police stated in the call for service that an animal bite report would be completed.
Water too hot
A resident on the west side of Fergus Falls contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Feb. 24, at approximately 12:02 a.m., reporting that the hot water in her residence was coming out at 160 degrees and she felt that it was too hot. A responding officer advised the woman to contact her landlord. The woman also stated to the officer that her apartment was really small and the neighbors were making a lot of noise with construction equipment throughout the day.
Frostbit hotel guest
The management of a hotel on the 400 block of Western Avenue contacted Fergus Falls Police on Feb. 24, at approximately 1:50 a.m., reporting that a guest had gotten frostbite from being outside earlier in the evening and would need to have his ring cut off. Police say that Ringdahl Ambulance Service transported the guest to Lake Region Healthcare. After being evaluated, the guest was returned by an officer to the hotel at approximately 3:38 a.m.
Money missing from room at medical facility
A representative of a medical facility on the 1800 block of Park Street contacted Fergus Falls police on Feb. 24, at approximately 12:36 p.m., reporting that a resident was missing $75 from their room sometime between Jan. 18 and Feb. 22. Police say there are no suspects.
Woman runs into thrift store building
Fergus Falls police were called to the scene of a crash at a thrift store on the 900 block of Pebble Lake Road on Feb. 25, at approximately 1:53 p.m. The initial call to dispatch indicated that a car had struck the building and fled the scene without leaving their insurance or other information. An officer located the woman and she admitted that her foot slipped off her brake and hit gas causing her to strike the building and then she left the scene. The officer informed her that she would be receiving a citation for failure to notify the owner of the property damage.
Wrong way driver
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver in a white truck or jeep that was driving in the wrong lane on West Lincoln Avenue, headed toward Fergus Falls on Feb. 27, at approximately 1:13 p.m. The individual was located at his residence. The officer discussed his driving conduct with him. The man stated he had turned around to help another motorist. The officer also assisted the man in figuring out what license plates belonged on what vehicles he owned.
Dog shot
A woman located on Highway 51 on the outskirts of Pelican Rapids contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Feb 27, at approximately 1:49 p.m., to report that her dog had been shot on Feb. 25 and wanted to talk to a deputy. In speaking with the woman the deputy learned that after she discovered the dog was shot she brought the dog to a veterinary hospital in Fargo, it was determined that the dog was shot with an air rifle pellet. The woman suspected it was the owner of a nearby residence, but when the deputy attempted to make contact they discovered that no one lived there. The deputy also spoke with other neighbors in the area and everyone denied shooting or knowing who shot the dog.