OFF THE ROAD

Two vehicle crash near the intersection of County Highway 27 and Highway 10, about three miles east of Elizabeth on Feb. 26.

 COREY EGGEN | DAILY JOURNAL MEDIA

Crash on icy roadway causes injuries



