Person causing mischief
Fergus Falls police were called to the Community Ice Arena on Monday at approximately 1:31 p.m. on a report of an individual that was having ongoing issues with others and getting into mischief while not being supervised. Police did not identify the person, but said that staff had asked them to leave multiple times recently because of behavioral issues and minor vandalism.
Vehicle theft investigated
Fergus Falls police are investigating the theft of a vehicle stolen from the downtown liquor store location at 227 West Washington Avenue on Saturday at 10:47 a.m. An employee contacted police dispatch to report that someone had stolen the 2000 maroon Buick Park Avenue while the customer was in the store, with the suspect described as a male wearing a black coat, brown pants and a gray face cover. The vehicle was left running with the keys in it. The vehicle was further described as having a broken door, skull sticker on the back and a broken window on the driver’s side.
ATM door open
A passerby on College Way contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Sunday at approximately 11:59 a.m. to report the back of a bank ATM appearing to be open. An officer contacted management from the bank who dispatched two employees to secure the ATM door. Police say no pry marks were left on the door and there were no fresh tracks in the snow. Management of the bank who were assisting police said they believed an armored car that had serviced the ATM previously did not not properly secure the door and the wind eventually blew it open. The back of the ATM was secure, and the bank told police they would monitor the situation and call them if they discovered any other issues.
Vehicle tampering reported
A resident living on the 400 block of Second Avenue called the Fergus Falls Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at approximately 6:05 a.m. to report that two vehicles on her property had been tampered with and would not start. The resident told police she knew who it might have been that tampered with the gas tanks on both of the vehicles.
Another catalytic convertor stolen
A resident living near the intersection of Second Avenue and Laurel Street reported on Wednesday, Feb.. 23, at approximately 3:17 p.m. the theft of a catalytic convertor on their vehicle that they estimated may have occurred on Tuesday night. The resident did not have an estimate of the theft at the time of the report.
Crash with significant damage and injuries
Fergus Falls police responded to a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at the intersection of South Court Street and West Bancroft Avenue at approximately 9:34 p.m. Police say a gray Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on South Court Street collided with a yellow Toyota Corolla that was traveling westbound. Both vehicles sustained significant damage. A passenger in the Impala had to be transported by Ringdahl Ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare. The driver of the Corolla, Sean Thomas, 49, of Fergus Falls was arrested and charged with criminal vehicular operation, a gross misdemeanor, followed by a blood draw that was conducted at Lake Region Healthcare. Thomas made his first court appearance on Feb. 24.
Trouble with podcast
A resident on North Union Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday at approximately 5:59 a.m. wanting it documented that individuals from the Erhard area were commenting on her live podcast event, and that she believed a property management company has people from the Erhard area working maintenance in her apartment complex. The woman also told an officer that she believed people had been in her apartment. The officer gave the woman advice on interior cameras and other options for security.
Burglar arrested
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity on Matson Point Road north of Maplewood State park on Friday at approximately 7:59 p.m. Court records indicate that a neighbor called and reported that a vehicle was present at a neighbor’s property where no one had been present all winter. The owners of the property were contacted and indicated that no one should be at the property.
A sergeant who responded to the scene of the report observed a vehicle and foot tracks going to the property. The sergeant located an individual inside of the property identified as Trever Monson, 53, of Pelican Rapids. The sheriff’s office said Monson had broken a window to get inside of the property and stated that he went in because he was cold. The owners of the property stated that Monson did not have any permission to be at the property.
Monson was arrested and has been charged with 4th degree burglary, a gross misdemeanor, and a misdemeanor charge of 4th degree intentional damage to property. Monson made his first court appearance on Feb. 28.
Semi driver complaint
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a call on Monday at approximately 5:43 p.m. from a motorist near the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and County Highway 77 about a semi swerving across lines and rumble strips that was driving in the westbound lane from Bluffton. When stopped, the semi driver told a deputy that he often hugs the fog line because of the way others drive. The deputy spoke with him about his driving conduct. No citations were issued.
Just taking pictures
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sunday at approximately 6:04 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle with Virginia plates and a smaller sedan sitting near a mailbox at the end of a dead end road. When a deputy spoke to the party, they learned that it was simply a photographer who had seen a herd of deer from the interstate and stopped to get some photos. The deputy noted that nothing was suspicious.