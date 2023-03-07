Dog barking
An anonymous complaint generated a call to Fergus Falls police on Mar. 6, at approximately 2:53 p.m., on the 300 block of North Mill Street at an apartment building regarding a dog that had been barking for almost two hours, as well as being an ongoing issue. When an officer responded they heard and observed a dog barking near a residence for five to ten minutes. After knocking on apartment doors and attempted phone contact the officer was able to make contact with the owner of the animal to bring the dog inside. The owner was advised that any further complaints would result in a citation.
"Brushing" scam
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a call from a resident on Calvin Street on Mar. 6, at approximately 4:58 p.m., stating that he regularly receives medications in the mail from the VA hospital, but had recently received a package they assumed was medicine, but was actually a medical face mask and nothing else. He didn’t know where it came from but it was addressed to him. In a visit with him, an officer advised it was likely a “brushing” scam where parties mail inexpensive items to random addresses and then write reviews using the name the item was addressed to boost sales ratings online. The man said he was going to save the package and the item for a few days just in case.
Officers attempt to assist in retrieving cat from wheel well
A woman driving a black Volkswagen Jetta stopped near the intersection of West Lincoln Avenue and Field Street. The woman called Fergus Falls police dispatch on Mar. 3, at approximately 10:34 a.m., to report that a cat had crawled into the underside of her vehicle and she could not find it. A responding officer learned that the cat had been hanging around a nearby tire shop and had run across the street and went under the wheel well on the woman’s car. The officer assisted in pushing the vehicle from the roadway to the tire shop where their staff were going to try to get the cat out. Police say an animal crate was obtained from the Otter Tail County Humane Society and left with staff at the tire shop. It is unknown if staff located the cat.
Driver apparently falls trying to get out of truck
A desk clerk at a hotel on the 900 block of Western Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Feb. 28, at approximately 2:08 p.m., reporting a large newer model 4-door silver pickup, with the driver smelling of alcohol apparently fell out of their truck trying to get in at the hotel. Shortly after they drove away and turned toward Lincoln Avenue. The clerk also reported that an employee overheard them saying they had to pick up a birth certificate and would be back. An officer checked the area, but was unable to locate the truck. The officer states in the call for service that they waited in the parking lot and the suspect did not come back.
Suspected road rage incident reported
A business owner on College Way contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Feb. 28, at approximately 4:13 p.m. to report that a female was having an argument in the business’s parking lot with another driver over a possible road rage incident. Following the altercation, the vehicles left going westbound on College Way. An officer made contact with the female and she reported being in a road rage incident with a North Dakota driver. The female said both parties verbally discussed the incident at the business. She claimed she did not know the individual and said everything was verbal and no further police action was requested by the female.
Intoxicated customer
A manager of a restaurant on the 600 block of North Kennedy Park Road contacted Fergus Falls police on Feb. 28, at approximately 5:49 p.m., to ask for assistance with an intoxicated male customer. The manager reported that the male had left the establishment and went into his vehicle and just sat there. When he was approached by staff, he got out and walked towards a nearby medical building. A responding officer learned the male had left the area and observed him walking westbound towards a nearby tire shop. The male told the officer that he would have his wife pick up his vehicle from the restaurant later.
Mailboxes struck near Big McDonald Lake
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident residing directly in between West McDonald Lake and Big McDonald Lake on Mar. 6, at approximately 9:22 a.m., that two to three mailboxes had been struck overnight on Mar. 4 on Engstrom Beach Road. A responding deputy observed that the mailboxes had been knocked off their posts, but were likely all repairable. There are no suspects at this time.
Parkers Prairie Dollar General stuck by vehicle
The management of the Dollar General store in Parkers Prairie contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Mar. 5, at approximately 11:30 a.m., to report that a vehicle had struck their building. A deputy learned that the 15 year old driver with a learner’s permit said she accelerated instead of braking while trying to park adjacent to the store. A licensed adult had been in the vehicle with her. There was minimal damage to the vehicle, but there was a large dent on the south side of the building.
Fedex truck making u-turn struck by car
A Fedex truck making a u-turn on County Road 8 east of Perham was struck by a car on Mar. 4. Perham police and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at approximately 12:16 p.m. and assisted with traffic control. The Fedex delivery van had initially been traveling eastbound on County Highway 8, but was in the process of making a u-turn on the roadway when a car following, also on County 8 collided with the Fedex van. The sheriff’s office said the Fedex driver did not appear to sustain any injuries, but the driver of the car was taken by Perham Ambulance to the Perham Hospital emergency room for an evaluation as their injuries did not appear to be life threatening. Perham Fire also assisted at the scene.
Bright lights or a UFO?
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received two separate calls on Mar. 1 reporting strange phenomenon in the skies. The first call came in at approximately 7:13 p.m. reporting bright lights in the sky on Holiday Trail on the north shore of Lake Blanche southwest of Ottertail City. When a deputy called the person back the individual said they had determined the bright lights to be planets that aren’t normally that bright.
In the second call, near the east shore of Norway Lake on Norway Lake Road, this one to 911, at approximately 8:12 p.m. reported seeing “planets in the sky." No further information of the sighting was given in that report.