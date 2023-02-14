Possible hit and run
Fergus Falls police are investigating a possible hit and run reported on Feb. 13, at approximately 7:22 a.m. Police say a voicemail message was received on the police department answering machine. A woman on the 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue reported that her vehicle was hit on the rear passenger side quarter panel by an unknown vehicle. The woman also reported that the incident was believed to have occurred on Feb. 10, between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the city lot behind the Fergus Falls Senior Center. The woman did not notice the damage until Feb. 11. Police say there are no suspects.
Prepaid debit card theft
A security officer from a discount store on the 330 block of West State Highway 210 contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Feb. 13, at approximately 4:26 p.m., that someone had bought two $500 prepaid cards from the store, but only paid $400, with the theft totaling $600. The theft was detected by the store's global investigator.
Erratic driving reported
A resident contacted Fergus Falls police on Feb. 10, at approximately 10:41 a.m., reporting a black Honda was driving erratically that they had observed on the 200 block of North Sheridan Street. The person reported that the vehicle had possibly hit a parked SUV and then went into a grass area. Two males then got out of the vehicles and pushed it back onto the street and then left traveling westbound on Summit Avenue, driving through an intersection without stopping. When an officer contacted the driver of the vehicle, they admitted to driving too fast causing it to go into a snowbank. Police say no other vehicle was involved in the incident and the other vehicle that resident stated had been struck, had not after further investigation. The driver received a citation for duty to drive with due care.
Garage burglarized
A resident reported to Fergus Falls police that their garage had been burglarized on the 500 block of West Summit Avenue on Feb. 10, at approximately 5:55 p.m. A responding officer learned that between Feb. 6 and Feb. 10 a Toro single stage snowblower valued at $600, a three gallon Craftsman air compressor with a 20” orange hose and tire adaptor valued at $500 and an AR Blue Clean pressure washer valued at $400 were taken from the open and unsecured garage due to the overhead door being broken.
Resident asks police to pick up trash
A caller to Fergus Falls police dispatch on Feb. 12, at approximately 1:54 p.m. said that they had noticed trash around and they were thinking that police should be picking it up while driving around in their down time. The caller was informed by dispatch that they were too busy to be picking up trash.
Expensive bike stolen
A resident on the 1600 block of College Way contacted Fergus Falls police on Feb. 11, at approximately 1:06 p.m., reporting that between 11:40 a.m. and the time of the report that their Green Magicycle Ocelot Pro Ebike had been stolen, valued at $2,000. There are no suspects in the case.
Resident issued citation over dog bite
Lake Region Healthcare contacted Fergus Falls police on Feb. 9, at approximately 3:29 p.m. reporting a patient that had been seen in their emergency department with dog bites. An officer learned that a person had knocked on a resident’s house on Hampden Avenue and the resident’s Australian Shepherd mix ran out and bit the person several times breaking the skin. The dog was transported by the owner to the Otter Tail County Humane Society for a ten day quarantine. The resident was issued a citation for an attack by an animal.
Disturbance reported at Republican meeting
Staff at Thumper Pond Resort in Ottertail City contacted the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 11, at approximately 10:15 a.m. about some non-attendees causing a disturbance at a gathering of the Otter Tail County Republicans. When deputies arrived they assisted Thumper Pond staff in moving people to other designated areas of the facility away from the conference room where the Republicans were meeting.
Caller concerned about transport of fish house
A caller located between Little McDonald and Rusch Lakes contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 13, at approximately 11:15 a.m., with concerns about a pickup pulling a large fish house across the channel between Little McDonald and Kerbs Lake. They told dispatch that they were concerned that the ice was not solid enough to handle the weight. When a deputy spoke with the person, they were advised that law enforcement is unable to tell people where they can or can’t drive on public lakes.
Significant scams reported
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s received a call from a resident on County Highway 4 on Feb 7, at approximately 11:24 a.m., regarding a large amount of money that they had lost in a scam. When a deputy spoke with the resident, they revealed that they had found a listing for a backhoe from what appeared to be a legitimate business and then wired $38,000 for the equipment. The resident and their spouse then realized it was a scam. To make matters worse, the couple’s bank informed them that it was unlikely they would be able to recover the money.
In another scam reported to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 8, at approximately 12:25 p.m., a county resident reported that they had made a down payment on a property they were trying to purchase, which turned out to be a scam. The case is currently under investigation.