Pickup versus tow truck
Fergus Falls police responded to a crash on Monday at approximately 9:47 a.m. between a tow truck and a pickup. Police say the driver of the tow truck contacted dispatch reporting his truck being hit. Upon investigation, the driver of the pickup was cited for duty to drive with due care. No other details or the extent or amount of damages in the crash was released.
Power line down
Multiple residents were without power for a while on Monday in the Jensen Addition neighborhood as Fergus Fall police and Otter Tail Power Company (OTPCo) responded to a downed power line near the intersection of East Fir Avenue and Water Plant Road. The initial call to dispatch came in at approximately 12:03 p.m. Communications manager at OTPCo, Rebecca Michael, said following discovery of the downed line around 500-600 customers lost power. Power was restored at around 12:45 p.m. Otter Tail Power warns the public that if they see downed power lines to not go near them, and contact their customer service as soon as possible.
Man arrested for trespassing
A man was issued a citation and arrested for trespassing after Fergus Falls police were contacted on Monday at approximately 7:29 p.m. by a local business owner on North Cascade Street reporting that they had observed a male party walking into the front door of their business. When police arrived at the scene a man was located inside. Upon investigation, it was learned that the man had gained access to the business with keys from a previous owner. Robert Herman Nordick, 36, of Fergus Falls was not held, but was processed at the Otter Tail County Detention Center.
Police assist in moving semis
An employee with the City of Fergus Falls Public Works contacted police on Friday at approximately 2:29 p.m. requesting assistance with getting multiple semi trucks moved, that had parked wherever they could on Lincoln and Western avenues to Redwood Lake by the Walmart Super Center due to I-94 being closed due to the winter weather system that came through the area. Semi drivers were also starting to park in the former Westridge Mall parking lot, as well as other business lots around town. Police noted that all of the semi drivers were being courteous and said none were not blocking any intersections and were still allowing traffic to continue to flow.
Car falls off trailer
During Friday’s winter weather system the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with an incident involving a car that had fallen off of a trailer that ended up in the ditch on Friday near the intersection of County Highway 113 and State Highway 108 near mile marker 9 at approximately 7:05 p.m. The trailer was able to be pulled out of the ditch and was loaded onto the trailer again.
Man requests ride to other hotel
In the midst of Friday’s storm, a man contacted Fergus Falls police at approximately 9:52 p.m. requesting a ride to another hotel. An officer assisted the man to get to the other hotel a few blocks away.
Man arrested in burglary
A Randall, man was arrested following a burglary on Sunday and Monday.
According to court records, The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity on Fort Thunder Road near Perham at the Foster’s Marine Service building. The owner of the business contacted dispatch at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Sunday and reported seeing an unknown male walking around his property on his security camera. Law enforcement arrived and noted a broken window on the southside of the building.
While a deputy was investigating, an individual was observed in the garage. Several commands were made to the individual to identify themselves and come out of the building, but no one responded. A canine unit responded and made entrance into the building. A sweep was done, but no one was located in the building. The rooms appeared to be in a state of disarray. Law enforcement continued a canine sniff of the building.
An individual later identified as Darby Klooster, 48, was located in the garage in a boat under a boat cover. Klooster was apprehended and transported to the Otter Tail County detention facility. A search of the defendant produced $23. At the detention facility, Klooster stated that he parked his vehicle at a nearby Cenex then walked to the Marine Service building. He stated that this was the only building he entered, and that he simply pushed open the window to gain access. Klooster did admit that his intent was to look for electric impact tools as well as money. He stated that he took cash from the cash register which was the cash law enforcement located on his person. Klooster estimated to have been in the building for about 45 minutes to an hour before law enforcement arrived. At that point he crawled in the boat to hide until law enforcement located him.
A search warrant was also issued for the vehicle Klooster had been driving. Inside the vehicle was a Phillips-head screwdriver, a 31-inch pry bar and a single Minnesota license plate.
Klooster made his first court appearance on Tuesday and was charged with third degree burglary, possession of burglary or theft tools, and criminal damage to property. Klooster is being held at the Otter Tail County Detention Center.
Fraudulent credit card charges
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report from a resident on Broadwater Drive on the south shore of Pelican Lake on Saturday that had received a text message stating that they had purchased a dishwasher for $1,245, and it had been shipped. The unknown party claimed to be with Amazon and told the resident they would assist with correcting the problem after being provided a credit card number. The resident provided the number and their card was billed.
The resident had already alerted their bank about the incident. She was initially $100, but the credit card company will be reimbursing the money and sending a new card.