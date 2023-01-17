No employees in theater
Fergus Falls police dispatch was contacted by a caller who stated they were at the movie theater in the Westridge Mall and reported that the doors were open but there were no employees present on Jan. 16, at approximately 4:29 p.m. When an officer arrived they observed that multiple people were inside the theater and multiple external doors were open. A walk through was conducted. The mall caretaker was contacted and they informed police that a cleaning crew had been in the building earlier in the day and had most likely left the doors unsecured.
Missing medication
A resident on West Lincoln Avenue contacted Fergus Falls Police, on Jan. 13, at approximately 8:26 a.m., to report that a family member’s medication had been stolen. The resident reported that they had just refilled the medication and the residence was left unlocked while the person and a friend ran errands on Jan. 12, between 2 to 3 p.m. The majority of the bottle was filled with the medication. The case remains an active investigation.
Missing lug nuts
Fergus Falls police are investigating a report of lug nuts being removed from at least one vehicle at a dealership on the 2200 block of College Way, reported on Jan 11, at approximately 4:59 p.m. Upon investigation an officer determined that there was an attempted theft of some tires and rims.
Deer strikes car on east side of Fergus Falls
The driver of a 2011 Toyota Camry contacted Fergus Falls police on Jan. 10, at approximately 1 p.m. that they had struck a deer that was now in the roadway and their car was not drivable. Police say the car was traveling eastbound on East Fir Avenue when the deer ran into the roadway and hit the front portion of the car. The car had to be towed from the scene.
Fake audit scam
The victim of a scam contacted Fergus Falls police on Jan. 10, at approximately 12:30 a.m., to report they had been scammed and had a loss on a card purchased from a convenience store. When an officer spoke to the person, it was revealed that they had lost $256 of Perkins money during a fake audit scam.
Bachelor party prompts law enforcement call
Apparently it got too loud at a bachelor party in the county as a nearby property owner contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 13, at approximately 11:23 p.m. The resident reporting the nuisance stated to a dispatcher that it was an AirBNB property that had been rented. There was apparently loud music and partying. When contacted by a deputy, the group agreed to keep the noise level to a minimum. No citations were issued.
Rollover causes injury
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash on Jan. 14, at approximately 12:23 p.m. A passerby had reported that a female driver was out of the vehicle and had hit her head. Upon investigation it was learned that the vehicle had been traveling northbound on State Highway 78 when she hit the shoulder and overcorrected and rolled into a southbound ditch. The woman was transported to Perham Health via personal transport. The woman’s condition was unknown at the time or what injuries she sustained.
Building struck in Deer Creek
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was called to a gas station at 100 West Main Avenue in Deer Creek on Jan 11, at approximately 1:10 p.m., reporting that a vehicle had struck the building and then drove away. Upon investigation by a deputy, it was learned that the incident had occurred at approximately 12:21 p.m., when a vehicle had hit a dumpster, then pushed the dumpster causing it to puncture the tin of the building. The deputy later located the suspect who admitted to hitting the dumpster, but didn’t realize it had then hit the building. The suspect then stated they would stop at the gas station and try to work something out with the owners.