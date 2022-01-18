Missing items from garage
A person selling a property prior to a foreclosure on Laurel Street came into the Fergus Falls Police Deparment lobby on Thursday at approximately 9:41 a.m. to report that someone took several items from the garage. According to the person, the estimated total of the missing items came to $1,150. Police say at this time there are no suspects or signs of forced entry. The missing items were last seen on Jan. 9.
Scam call
A couple living in an assisted living facility contacted Fergus Falls police on Wednesday about a possible scam phone call from an entity claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House, claiming that the couple had won a car and would be there at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the couple did not give out any personal information, and had not lost any money.
Person almost causes crash after pulling out of Dairy Queen
A motorist who was almost struck by another on Pebble Lake Road on Wednesday called Fergus Falls police at approximately 6:30 p.m. to report the driver of another vehicle that was exiting the Dairy Queen drive thru and turning southbound on Pebble Lake Road, when they crossed over their lane in the right hand lane nearly hitting the other driver going the same direction. As police pursued the vehicle, it turned west onto the Highway 210 bypass. At this point, the Minnesota State Patrol was informed of the vehicle's location, but neither police nor the state patrol was able to locate the vehicle. An officer with Fergus Falls Police later made contact with the driver who acknowledged and apologized for the driving conduct and stated to police that they had almost dropped their chocolate frozen drink. The person was given a verbal warning for distracted driving.
Driver runs over road closed sign
A person near the intersection of East Beech and Friberg Avenues contacted Fergus Falls Police on Tuesday Jan. 11 at approximately 5 p.m. after observing a vehicle run into a road closed sign and other barricades. It was undetermined if any damage to the barricades or sign took place due to their used condition. Police were unable to determine the suspect vehicle and forwarded the case to following shifts in case there were any matching crash reports.
Home sale scam
Fergus Falls police took a report on Monday, Jan. 10, of a home for sale scam. The person calling was selling the home and found out through a prospective renter that someone else was possibly attempting to rent out the same property. The person stated that the other party has no ownership rights or authority to do so. The case remains an active investigation.
Man arrested in pursuit
While patrolling U.S. Highway 59 northbound between the cities of Elizabeth and Erhard on Thursday an Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office sergeant observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and clocked the vehicle traveling at 75 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone. According to court records, the vehicle continued to accelerate, eventually clocking well over 90 miles per hour. The sergeant attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle which continued accelerating up to 126 miles per hour. The vehicle slowed down as it entered Elizabeth, turned east onto County Highway 10, and then again accelerated over 100 miles per hour.
The vehicle started approaching the city limits of Fergus Falls and the pursuit was terminated, however the sergeant continued to follow where the vehicle was traveling and found the vehicle had apparently failed to navigate a turn, struck a stop sign and slid into a ditch. The sergeant then gave commands to the driver, who was later identified as 24-year-old Kevin Salinas of Pasadena, Texas. Salinas was then taken into custody. Later the sergeant also located a container that contained a brown waxy substance consistent with marijuana wax. The substance later field tested positive for the presence of marijuana, and was sent to the Minnesota BCA for further testing.
Salinas is being charged with fleeing and 5th degree possession, both felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of speeding. His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24.
Turkey strikes deputy’s squad
An Otter Tail County sheriff deputy's squad car was the unfortunate victim of a turkey strike on Thursday. The incident was reported to have occurred in the 26,000 block of County Highway 1 at approximately 1:27 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the deputy reported minimal damage to the vehicle.
Person accused of urinating on mail collection box
The postmaster in Henning contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday at approximately 3:12 p.m. after getting several reports that a person had been seen urinating on a blue mail collection box at the post office in Deer Creek. When a deputy spoke with the person, they stated that they were standing in front of the mailbox going through their mail. The deputy advised the person that they could face charges from the post office if the issue continued.
Catalytic convertor theft
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report of catalytic convertor theft that occurred sometime between 6:12 and 6:30 a.m on Thursday. The person also reported the person or persons entered the property on a snowmobile and cut off the converter from a non-operational truck. The sheriff’s office said a floor jack was left at the scene. The replacement cost of the convertor was estimated to be approximately $1,000. There are no suspects at this time.
Shop fire
Extensive damage was reported in a shop fire on the 24,000 block of County Highway 1, roughly seven miles northeast of Fergus Falls. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office was dispatched along with the Fergus Falls Fire Department. The structure received only siding and smoke damage, but the approximate damage was estimated at $15,000 to $20,000. The sheriff’s office stated that at this time there was nothing suspicious about the fire that likely started in a wood stove at the chimney area.
Chicken coop total loss after fire
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office along with Rothsay Fire responded to a 10-foot by 14-foot chicken coop fire roughly eight miles southwest of Rothsay on Tuesday, Jan 11. The sheriff’s office said the fire was away from other structures and thought to have been caused by a heating element. The chicken coop was deemed a total loss with an estimate of damage to be around $5,000, with nothing suspicious noted.