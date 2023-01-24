Uninsured motorist causes crash
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Redwood Lane and State Highway 210 on Jan. 23, at approximately 1:32 p.m. A motorist driving eastbound on Highway 210 in a Chrysler Town & Country van ran the red light at the intersection and crashed into another motorist driving a Chevrolet Tahoe who was in the process of making a left turn from Redwood Lane onto Highway 210. An officer determined that the driver of the Town and Country was at fault, but also did not have insurance on the vehicle. Police say there were no injuries in the crash. Damage was sustained to the front driver’s side corner of the van and the right side of the Tahoe. The van was towed from the scene.
Rotten egg smell
Fergus Falls Police Department dispatch received a call on Jan. 23, at approximately 5:44 p.m., on the 500 block of West Cavour Avenue reporting that they smelled rotten eggs and it was unknown where it was coming from. No further reports were received.
Possible catalytic convertor theft
A Fergus Falls police officer on routine patrol on Jan. 23, at approximately 8:45 p.m. at a car dealership on the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue observed a vehicle on a jack with the front driver's side tire and wheel missing. The officer also found another vehicle that appeared to have had its catalytic convertor cut off. The officer noted in the call for service that the department would follow up with the dealership to determine if a crime had occurred.
Juvenile issued citation in assault of school staff
Fergus Falls police responded to a call for assistance at Fergus Falls Public Schools on Jan 18, at approximately 1:09 p.m., regarding a juvenile that became agitated and had run off from the school. In the process, police say the juvenile student had grabbed onto a staff member by the neck area. Responding officers noted that the juvenile would be transported by Wilkin County Social Services to their home for the remainder of that week. A citation was issued to the juvenile for fifth degree assault. The juvenile's probation agent was also notified of the incident.
Fish House Stolen from access
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call reporting that a fish house had been stolen from a public access on Lake Adley just south of Parkers Prairie on Jan. 23, at approximately 10:25 a.m. The person making the report told a deputy that they had parked the fish house at the access around a month previously and had noticed it was gone on Jan 23. The person said it was a home-made fish house with a flat tire and white with a black roof. The fish house was valued at approximately $500. The deputy later checked with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and they had not removed the house from the access.
Later, at approximately 6:53 p.m., another individual located the other person’s fish house in Wadena County. A Wadena County Sheriff’s deputy confirmed the house was near the location in a field approach. The person retrieved the fish house, but had no suspect information, but just wanted the house back.
Handgun missing
A resident on 224th Street east of Fergus Falls contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 20, at approximately 11:34 a.m., to report a missing Browning BuckMark .22 handgun. In speaking with a deputy, the individual stated that it was unknown if it was lost or stolen, as they had kept it in their truck all the time. The last time they stated they knew they had it for sure would have been last summer in 2022. The individual also had no serial number to give the deputy at the time of the report, but was attempting to track it down through the retailer they had purchased it from 25 years previous and would let the sheriff’s office know when they got it. The gun was described as having a stainless steel barrel with wood grips.