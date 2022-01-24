Unemployment scam
A resident on West Cherry Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Monday, at approximately 1:08 p.m., stating that they have been getting paperwork for unemployment benefits since Jan. 3. The resident stated to police that they had not filed and that someone else must have applied. An officer gave the resident identity fraud information and also encouraged the resident to contact the Department of Labor and Social Security office to inform them of the situation.
Disoriented person contacts police
A caller who appeared to be disoriented phoned Fergus Falls police dispatch on Monday, at approximately 5:17 p.m., stating they were really cold and needed coffee and then the phone disconnected. Police say squads canvassed the area where the call originated and checked several establishments with no results. An officer also tried to call the person three times, but would just go to voicemail. The officer left a message instructing the person to flag down an officer, or alternatively call 911 and provide current location information.
Caller claims they are being blackmailed
A person claiming that they were being blackmailed called Fergus Falls police on Monday, at approximately 7:37 p.m. The person claimed that they had messaged an escort service several months ago but did not agree to a deal. The person stated they are now receiving harassing phone calls and texts demanding money. An officer advised the person to block the harassing phone numbers and not answer for unknown callers.
Cabin burglary reported
A cabin owner on 510th Avenue South, Henning, contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, at approximately 9:14 p.m., reporting a theft of items from the cabin. The owner stated that sometime between Jan. 10 and Jan. 21, someone had been in the structure. Missing are five wood clamps and their propane tank was left empty. Miscellaneous items were also misplaced. The sheriff’s office said when a deputy observed the property they said there were no footprints or vehicle tracks leading up to the cabin, and the owner also stated the cabin was locked and there was also no forced entry.
Person injured in Sunday rollover on I-94
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash at approximately 5:39 p.m. on Sunday, in the westbound lanes of I-94 at milepost 49. A 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup traveling westbound on I-94 lost control and spun out. The vehicle then went into the north ditch and rolled. The driver, identified as John Koffi Chinovi, 48, of Bowie, North Dakota, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls by Ringdahl Ambulance. Chinovi was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Fraudulent online charges
A resident from Stony Brook Manor reported to Fergus Falls police on Friday, at approximately 8:20 a.m., that they found several fraudulent orders from walmart.com. They told police that they do not know where or if the items were actually shipped. The fraudulent orders were made around Dec. 12, to their credit card account, with three separate charges. Nothing was delivered to them. In total, the charges were over $1,000.
Theft in Grant County results in OTC arrest
Fergus Falls police, working with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, apprehended a Wahpeton resident in connection with a shoplifting incident. Police arrested Tyler Ryckman, 29, for first-degree DWI/refusal and driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety. Police say the theft charges will be forthcoming from Grant County. Ryckman is currently in custody at the Otter Tail County Detention Center.
Package thefts
Fergus Falls police are investigating the theft of a package that was apparently delivered but not received. The resident on West Summit Avenue reported on Friday, at approximately 2:26 p.m., that they did not get the package, but had been refunded their money. The stolen item was a Victrola record player valued at $108.
Police are also investigating the theft of a package from the 1100 block of Friberg Avenue, also on Friday. Police say the package was reported stolen from the front doors of an apartment complex. In this case, building maintenance does have surveillance video they are reviewing.
Boot caught on gas pedal
An Otter Tail County sheriff’s deputy on patrol near downtown Fergus Falls, on Sunday, at approximately 5:37 a.m., observed a pickup that was drifting in the Holiday gas station parking lot. When the deputy made contact with the driver, they apparently stated that their boot had gotten caught on the gas pedal.
Storage facility burglarized
The owner of a storage facility contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office about at least three storage units that were burglarized and reported by the owner of the facility on Wednesday, at approximately 8:59 a.m. The owner said a passerby first observed that one of the overhead doors was open. Upon further inspection it was discovered that three units had been entered. At the time of the report, it was unknown what was missing, and the owner was following up with the renters. It was estimated that the break in happened sometime in the early morning hours of Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said there are no suspects in the case.