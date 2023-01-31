Identity theft reported
Fergus Falls police are investigating a report of identity theft from a resident on the east side of the city. The resident reported on Jan. 30, at approximately 8:46 a.m., that an unknown person or persons had opened up several accounts in their name. Police say at the time of the report , the person had recorded no financial loss and had been in contact with banks. The person was given advice on scams of that nature and was also instructed to call police if they did discover any financial loss.
Tires slashed
A visitor of a resident that had parked on the 100 block of East Summit Avenue on Jan. 27, reported to Fergus Falls police at approximately 8:54 p.m., that their tires had been deflated with the tire valves left on the street within the fifteen minutes they were parked there while visiting someone. The suspect was described as a male in a dark colored sweatshirt who left in a large black SUV and was last seen headed west on Summit Avenue. The person told an officer that they had heard about another resident in the area that had their tires deflated as well.
Rowdy hotel guests
The desk clerk at a hotel on the 900 block of Western Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Jan. 28, at approximately 7:29 p.m., reporting around 15-20 rowdy drunk guests in their pool area. An officer who responded to the call, stood by while staff spoke with the hotel guests and also told one guest to leave the premises. Police say no further issues occurred.
Car in ditch after swerving to miss deer
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near the intersection of County Highway 52 and 540th Avenue about five miles northeast of Deer Creek on Jan. 30, at approximately 4:48 a.m., involving a vehicle that had swerved to miss a deer and ended up driving their car in the ditch. While responding to the crash a deputy learned that the driver of the car did not have a valid driver’s license, so they were transported to a hotel in Perham. The vehicle was towed to New York Mills by Certified Auto.
Home business scam
An Almora resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 30, at approximately 9:49 a.m., reporting that they had been sent a check in the mail to start a home business and were suspicious it was a scam. A deputy who responded to the call learned that the person was searching for a job on the Indeed website and was contacted by a company from India. The person was sent a check to buy computer equipment. The person then determined that it was likely a scam, which the deputy agreed. The person had provided personal information to the scammers and possibly had a computer virus, but as of the time of the report no financial loss. The deputy gave advice on placing fraud alerts with all their financial accounts, running credit reports and making an online report to the Federal Trade Commission.
Man warned about urinating in front of Deer Creek bank
An off duty officer contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 27, at approximately 3:38 p.m., about a man who was urinating in the middle of the street in front of a bank in downtown Deer Creek. When a deputy responded to the call they learned that the man had not urinated on Jan. 27, but bank employees described it being a frequent issue. There were also other issues with the man loitering in the bank, becoming angry and causing issues. When the deputy made contact with the man about the complaints, he denied urinating outside around town. He was advised to only go to the bank for essential business only.
Teacher accidentally dials 911
A Parkers Prairie school teacher mistakenly called 911 on Jan. 28, at approximately 5:16 p.m. The teacher was in her classroom and was attempting to call a restaurant in Leaf Valley and somehow got 911 instead. She assured the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch that everything was ok.
Vehicle parked wrong way in driving lane in Vergas
A city official in Vergas contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Jan 24, at approximately 10:56 a.m., to report that a vehicle was parked the wrong way in a driving lane in Vergas and had been there for at least two weeks. A deputy made contact with a roommate of the registered owner of the vehicle and advised them of the complaint and that the city was giving them until noon on Jan 25 to remove the vehicle. The roommate stated that they understood and that the vehicle would be moved.
Schwan's truck ends up in ditch
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a Schwan’s food delivery truck on 450th Street on the east side of Big Pine Lake on Jan. 24, at approximately 9:55 a.m. The initial report to dispatch indicated that the truck was on its side in the ditch with no injuries. When law enforcement and emergency personnel arrived, they were told that the driver was traveling northbound on 450th Street. When the truck veered into the east ditch it then got wedged in. When the truck entered the ditch, it tipped onto its passenger side. The driver was wearing a seat belt, however the airbag didn't deploy and they were not injured. Dagget’s Towing of Frazee pulled the truck out of the ditch and towed it back to their shop. A state accident report was completed.
Fish house doors pried open
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a call from a resident on County Highway 4 on Jan. 25, at approximately 11:01 a.m., reporting that they observed several fish houses with the doors pried open in front of their residence on Rose Lake.
Shoplifters put items back
A convenience store and gas station on Fort Thunder Road in Perham contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 26, at approximately 1:20 a.m., reporting a possible theft with a group that included two females and one male. When a deputy responded, they learned that the parties were observed loitering around the store for an extended period of time. Several items had been paid for and concealed items had been put back when it was apparent that law enforcement was contacted. The deputy had planned to follow up with the business after reviewing surveillance video and potentially issue trespass notices or citations.