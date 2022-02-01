Good samaritan helps older couple
Fergus Falls police were contacted by an anonymous person who found a cell phone laying in the parking lot at Lake Region Healthcare on Monday. The person was able to give an officer the license plate numbers of two vehicles that were nearby. The officer attempted contact with a recent call that was on the phone. Police say a person called back and identified themselves as the adult child of the phone’s owners. The adult child stated they would get in contact with their parents and have them come to claim their phone. At approximately 3:30 p.m., they came to the police station front window and claimed the phone. The person made a special effort police say thank you to the person that had located the phone as they had no idea at the time where to look for it.
Hit and run reported
A resident on the 700 block of East Lincoln Avenue reported a possible hit and run from Friday, Jan. 28. The resident stated that the incident happened sometime between 4-9:30 p.m. when some hit the front of their car. The car was parked behind a haircare business. Police say there are currently no suspects.
Another catalytic convertor theft
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the theft of catalytic convertor and exhaust that was stolen from a vehicle on Jan. 27. The resident on Highway 59 northeast of Fergus Falls. The resident stated that the suspect was possibly on a snowmobile with a ripsaw track. The sheriff’s office said damages were at least $1,000. There are currently no suspects.
Herd of deer puts one ton in ditch
On Monday, a motorist driving a one ton pickup driving south on County Highway 13, roughly 12 miles northeast of Perham near the intersection of 510th Avenue and County Highway 13. The driver attempted to avoid a herd of deer and got too close to the shoulder of the road, and the deep snow pulled the one ton truck into the ditch. Otter Tail County dispatch was contacted at approximately 11:35 p.m. and responded to the scene. A deputy noticed that the driver had hit a fence on the way down causing damage to both the fence and only cosmetic damage to the vehicle. There were no injuries in the incident.
Multiple items stolen
A resident on the 500 block of Peck Street contacted Fergus Falls police at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Saturday about several item they believed had been stolen. When an officer contacted the resident, it was noted that the person sounded intoxicated and was unable to provide a coherent statement . They did name an individual they believed stole the items, but the officer advised the resident to make a detailed list of the missing items which apparently included an electric fireplace, television and tools. The officer stated they would contact the person the next day to get further details.
Arrests in trespass call
A restaurant and bar on the 100 block of Peck Street contacted Fergus Falls Police on Sunday at approximately 12:25 a.m., after observing two males on snowmobiles showing up to the business pounding on the doors and trying to get in after closing time. The males were subsequently arrested on DWI charges and taken to the Otter Tail County Detention Center and released later Sunday pending upcoming court appearances.
Store argument
A retail store on the 1900 block of West Lincoln Avenue contacted Fergus Falls Police on Sunday at approximately 4:43 p.m. regarding two customers that were arguing. Upon an officers arrival, the manager reported that a male party who was a frequent customer was rude and demanding to employees and they wanted them out of the store. However, the person had already left by the time police arrived. Employees were advised on trespass options which they stated they would discuss with management at the store.
Henning Fire
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call from a resident about an electrical fire in an outbuilding with livestock inside on the 26,000 block of State Highway 108, near Henning on Friday at approximately 4:09 p.m. When a deputy and Henning Fire Department arrived, it appeared that an outbuilding powerline inside the structure had a conduit that had shorted out. They stated that the fire had simply put itself out after the homeowner had cut off the power. Only cosmetic damage was sustained to the building.
Bullet hole discovered
A resident on State Highway 78 north of West Battle Lake contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday at approximately 8:03 a.m., about a bullet hole they had found. When a deputy responded they observed that the bullet had entered through the front of the house and embedded itself into a kitchen cabinet. It was also determined that it likely happened two to three months ago, with the angle of the bullet coming from the east northeast direction. The deputy checked that area and did not see any obvious deer stands or shooting berms. A report to document the incident was made.
Truck in ditch after trying to transport fish house
A motorist attempting to transport a fish house near mile marker 46 on I-94, contacted Otter Tail County dispatch and 911 after their vehicle ended up in a ditch on Sunday at approximately 12:19 a.m., after a failed attempt to back up the trailer up to the fish house. The truck was pulled into the ditch after falling off the trailer. A deputy provided lights for Beyer’s Towing who was called to the scene to re-situate everything. The motorist was issued a warning for an unsecured load.
Arrest in train versus car incident
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a car and a train at the intersection of Highway 10 and and East Diamond Road roughly 10 miles northwest of Bluffton on Sunday at approximately 11:23 p.m. The driver of the car had stopped at the railroad crossing then attempted to go across the tracks as the train approached. The train struck the rear of the vehicle. The Sheriff’s office said there were no injuries reported to to the crew or the driver of the car. The driver was arrested on suspicion of a DUI, and transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Center.