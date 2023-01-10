Trosky man charged with burglary
A 38 year old Trosky man was arrested and taken into custody on Jan.7 and faces first degree burglary and other charges.
According to Otter Tail County District Court records, at approximately 2:39 a.m., Fergus Falls police officers were dispatched to a home on the 500 block of West Cavour Avenue in response to a report of a male suspect inside someone's residence. As officers were responding to that location, they were informed the male suspect had left the residence. Within one minute of receiving that call, a nearby neighbor reported that someone kicked in their garage door. Officers were already in the area and responded to that residence where there appeared to be a fresh break-in in the detached garage. Officers searched the garage but did not locate anyone. As officers were exiting the garage, a second call came out from the original address stating the same male suspect had returned and was pounding on the door and attempting to gain entry. Upon arrival, they observed the male suspect, later identified as Donovan Edward Hollis, pounding on the door. As an officer approached, a female stated, "that's him." At this point, Hollis began to walk away and ignored commands to stop and take his hands out of his pockets.
Eventually, an officer drew their taser and ordered Hollis to show his hands. During the course of the incident, he dropped what was later determined to be a fire extinguisher on the ground.
As Hollis was taken into custody, he threatened to fight the police. Officers then spoke with the residents of the original call and they stated they woke up when they heard noises in the house and heard what sounded like talking and a door sliding back and forth. One of the residents then noticed Hollis on the kitchen floor. They confronted Hollis and were able to get him out of the residence and into a small common entryway area of the building.
It was at this point, according to the formal court complaint, that Hollis began pounding on the door and screaming expletives. He then left for a short period of time and then came back and continued to pound on their door and scream at them. An officer asked about the fire extinguisher and was informed there was a fire extinguisher hanging in the small entryway where Hollis had been, but later found the fire extinguisher was missing and a hole where the bracket would have been. The officer then returned to the second residence where they observed shoe prints on and around the garage that matched Hollis's shoes. The fire extinguisher was valued at approximately $25.00, and the damage to the garage door is estimated to be $250.00.
Hollis was charged with one count of first degree burglary, another count of fourth degree burglary, one count of theft and fourth degree intentional damage to property. He is currently being held at the Otter Tail County Detention Center and made his first court appearance on Jan. 10.
Juvenile asked to leave school cited
A staff member at the Area Learning Center (ALC) at 340 Friberg Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Jan. 9, at approximately 12:20 p.m., regarding a defiant student who refused to follow direction from staff and was eventually asked to leave, but refused to exit the building.
When an officer arrived, the student did eventually leave, but police said when they walked out the doors they stopped and stood at the front door area and made an obscene hand gesture and shouted expletives. The juvenile was issued a citation for trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Crash involving UPS truck
Fergus Falls police responded to the scene of a crash involving a jeep and a UPS truck on Jan. 4, at approximately 11:18 a.m. near the intersection of Western and West Lincoln Avenues. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was traveling westbound on Lincoln Avenue and began to slide into the intersection, while the driver of the UPS truck stated he was already in the intersection going southbound on Western and saw the jeep approaching. The UPS driver attempted to get out of the intersection but was unable to and the front of the jeep collided with the mid diver’s side of the UPS truck. Moderate, but functional damage was sustained to both vehicles. There were no injuries to either driver.
Horses walking in town
Fergus Falls police dispatch responded to a report on Jan. 4, at approximately 8:16 a.m., of two brown horses walking in the parking lot at an implement business on the 1200 block of South Tower Road. The owners of the horses were contacted and stated they were heading out to get them.
Abandoned boat and trailer
A resident on County Highway 85 contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 9, at approximately 5:53 p.m., reporting an older boat on a trailer on the west shoulder of County Highway 85, stating it was between MN 108 County Highway 35 and that it had been there some time and they were concerned that that it was causing a hazard. A deputy made contact with the registered owner who stated that he had sold the boat to another individual approximately five years ago. The deputy then attempted to reach out to that person with no success, so the boat was towed to a lot at a towing company.
Snowmobile race participant rolls vintage sled
The Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile that had rolled on South Minnesota Highway 78 on Jan. 7, at approximately 10:44 a.m. A responding deputy learned that the driver was actually involved in a snowmobile race that had rolled his vintage sled and also was injured with a possible broken collarbone. Henning Ambulance responded to the scene and the individual was transported to Perham Health. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. Otter Tail Rescue also assisted at the scene.
Another snowmobile crash
Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a report of a 19 year old male that had hit a tree while snowmobiling on State Highway 108 on Jan. 4, at approximately 4:19 p.m. When a sheriff’s deputy responded, it was determined that the youth was traveling in the east ditch on the south side of the highway and stated that he went over an approach and believed that his throttle had stuck in the open position. He attempted to bail as the sled struck a tree. The male was alert and conscious when transported by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. The sled was transported from the scene by the male’s family.