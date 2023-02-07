Shed a complete a loss after fire
The Otter Tail Co Sheriff's Office received a call on Feb. 7, at approximately 9:51 a.m. from a Millerville Firefighter of a shed on fire at 15154 Co Hwy 57, 6 and a 1/2 miles north of Urbank. The initial report received by the sheriff's office was that the structure was fully involved, with no one around.
At the same time, the homeowner was calling 911 to report the fire. The 16 x 30 shed, a small tractor, and all its contents were a total loss.
The sheriff's office stated that the fire appears to have started near a wood stove in the shed.
In addition to the sheriff's office, the Vining, Millerville, and Parkers Prairie Fire Departments responded to the scene. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal was also on scene and investigated the fire. No injuries were reported and it is unknown at this time what the monetary losses were as a result of the fire.
Ruckus at convenience store
Fergus Falls police responded to a disturbance at a gas station convenience store on the 1200 block of North Union Avenue on Feb. 6, at approximately 4:50 p.m. The caller to dispatch stated that a male was in the store causing a scene due to an issue with a cash register. The male left shortly afterwards prior to law enforcement arrival. The responding officer advised management to trespass procedures if the male returned.
Yelling at tv prompts police call
An apartment resident on the 1100 block of Friberg Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police Feb. 6, at approximately 6:54 p.m., reporting that they were hearing yelling and screaming in a nearby apartment and stated that it had been going on for five years. When an officer visited the apartment the resident was advised of the noise complaint. The woman stated that she had yelled at the tv over a news report and would try to keep it down.
Cat attacks resident
Fergus Falls police were contacted by residents living on the 1300 block of Park Street on Feb. 5, at approximately 4:35 p.m. reporting that they had been watching a relative’s cat and it had attacked her and her daughter and at the time of the call the feline was refusing to come out of hiding. When an officer responded, they advised the residents to contact animal control.
Report of prowler
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a call reporting a prowler from a resident on South Union Avenue on Feb. 4 at approximately 1:19 p.m. The resident stated they had observed a male hiding behind their house, wearing a dark jacket, blue bandana and white pants. When an officer responded they observed shoe prints in the snow and estimated that the prowler was standing up against the backyard corner of the house. The resident also told the officer that the prowler had fled westbound toward the alleyway. Police were unable to locate the suspect.
Suspicious situation
A Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputy contacted Fergus Falls police on Feb. 4, at approximately 12:35 a.m., to report that he was called by someone who stated that they had picked up a female near the intersection of Cascade Street and Junius Ave who claimed that her boyfriend was trying to sell her. The person dropped the woman off at Lake Region Healthcare. When an officer made contact with the woman, she claimed to have had a fight with her boyfriend. Police say she refused to give any other information. An officer contacted the boyfriend and he indicated all was fine.
Woman self-reports parking incident
A woman contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Feb. 3, at approximately 8:40 a.m., wanting to speak to an officer about a parking issue in front of the high school that had happened earlier in the day. When an officer made contact with the woman, she self-reported that she had parked in the middle of the circle drive impeding traffic as she needed to finish “morning tasks” with the child that she did not do at home because they were running late. The officer reminded the woman to be more considerate to others and not park in the way of everyone just because it was convenient for her when she was late.
Tire punctured
A resident on the 800 block of Maple Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Feb. 1, at approximately 11:01 a.m., to report that one tire on his vehicle had been punctured. When an officer contacted the person they estimated that sometime between Jan. 27 and the morning of Feb. 1, that someone had punctured their rear passenger side tire. The estimated value of the tire was $230 to replace it. The person possibly knew a suspect, but requested police not contact the suspect. The report was filed as info only status.
Shell casings located in abandoned vehicle
Two deputies with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a suspicious abandoned vehicle in Dalton on Feb. 4, at approximately 1:55 a.m., that was parked on Threshermen Drive determined that the unoccupied vehicle had spent casings from a pistol inside. They state that the shells were from a .40 or .45 on the driver's seat and floor boards.
Vehicle rolls after swerving to miss deer
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a rollover near the intersection of Echo Drive and County Highway 32, north of Mud Lake in Amor Township on Feb. 4, at approximately 8:06 a.m. Responding deputies noted that the driver had been traveling eastbound on County Highway 32 and stated he had swerved to miss a deer, lost control of the vehicle which then rolled into the north ditch and came to rest on the driver’s side. The man complained of neck pain and was taken to the Perham Health emergency department by family. The man was wearing a seat belt, the airbag didn't deploy and deputies noted spotty ice on the roadway in that area. A pasture fence on the north side of the road was damaged. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene by Beyer’s Towing.
Dalton fuel business reports theft
A Dalton fuel business on West Main Street contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 3, at approximately 4:43 a.m., to report that around 2:10 a.m. that individuals damaged a propane tank cage in front of their store and stole three 30 LB tanks valued at $89 each and five 20 LB tanks valued at $60 each. The damage to the cage was estimated at $2,500 and will need to be repaired.
Abandoned snowmobile at Dent Church
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s took a report of an abandoned snowmobile on State Highway 108 in Dent on Feb. 3, at approximately 2:10 p.m. A deputy contacted the registered owner of the machine and she stated that her husband was riding the snowmobile when it broke down. At the time of contact, they were working on getting a trailer to get it moved.