Woman harassed
Fergus Falls police are investigating the report of a harassment complaint reported on July 18, at approximately 11:37 a.m. The woman told police that an unknown male had driven by her yelling expletives, and stated “I’ll be seeing you”, as he individual drove northbound from the woman’s residence. The woman did not see the man and was unable to get a vehicle description and did not know of any possible suspects. The woman did request extra patrol specifically around the hours between 10:30 p.m to 11:30 p.m.
Car fire
Fergus Falls Fire Department responded to a report of a car fire on July 18, at approximately 12:46 p.m. on the 2300 block of Pioneer Road at an apartment complex on the west end of Fergus Falls. A resident had been working on the vehicle that apparently had a power steering issue that had been parked for about 30 minutes prior to the fire which was extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived on scene.
Fire Chief Ryan Muchow stated that only minor damages were sustained to the vehicle and no other structures were damaged. He also stated that the fire was not considered suspicious in nature. Fergus Falls police assisted at the scene.
Former tenants theft
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report from a landlord on July 15, at approximately 10:02 a.m. that their previous renters had taken new blinds that were installed and a large coffee table in a significant theft. When a deputy spoke with the landlord, it was learned that two tenants who had moved out in May unexpectedly had taken the landlord’s $750 hard rock maple coffee table and four boxes of special order trapezoid draperies valued at $200. The landlord also reported that he had not received previous rent money, nor had he heard from the tenants.
Factory fire in Vergas
Several area fire departments responded to a fire at a paper insulation company at 110 South Railway Avenue in Vergas on July 15, at approximately 2:47 p.m. The Vergas Fire Department observed employees on the roof dumping water at the facility and spraying fire extinguishers in the roof mechanical dust vents attempting to extinguish the fire. Vergas then requested assistance from the Perham and Frazee Fire Departments who also responded. The fire was extinguished within about an hour of the time of the call and was contained to just the mechanical machines and not the building itself. It is believed something mechanical became hot in a paper grinding machine causing a fire to ignite.
There were no injuries reported in the blaze.