Fire in a semi trailer
Fergus Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to a semi trailer that had caught fire on the 700 block of Nineteenth Street on July 22, at approximately 10:50 a.m. A man was loading a pile of miscellaneous scrap metal into a Crow Wing County recycling trailer when a fire started. Attempts by the man and staff to put out the fire were unsuccessful. Fergus Falls firefighters responded and eventually extinguished it.
Cat problems
Fergus Falls police responded to an address on North Vine Street on July 23, at approximately 7:45 a.m. about an ongoing issue with a cat being on a neighbor’s property. An officer spoke with the person who contacted police and they stated that the neighbor’s cat had been on her property killing animals. Officer then followed up with the owner of the cat who was informed of the city leash law ordinance. The cat’s owner apparently downplayed the incident and felt it was ok for her cat to roam around the neighborhood. The officer advised the woman that a citation would be issued for the next offense.
Home vandalized
Fergus Falls Police dispatch took a call from a parent on North Mill Street on July 21, at approximately 1:53 a.m. that their 14-year-old son had caused damage inside their home and was then walking towards Lake Alice carrying a duffel bag. An officer located the juvenile male at the Lake Alice warming house and was transported home. The same parent also reported their juvenile daughter and another girl had not come home and were also found walking around Lake Alice. Police say both juvenile females were transported back to their homes.
Facebook scam reported
A person came into the Fergus Falls Police Department lobby to report a facebook scam on July 20, at approximately 9:44 a.m. The scam reportedly involved a fake grant. The person mailed a cashier’s check in the amount of $2,750 to a party they had met in June when he was still in the state of Florida and had just discovered when visiting locally that he had been scammed. An officer gave the man the phone number for the Orlando, FL Police Department to report it to their jurisdiction as the crime had actually occurred there, and where he still resided.
Vehicle strikes tree
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch took a call from a motorist on July 21, at approximately 9:04 a.m. who stated she had gone off the road and hit a tree on 380th Street in rural Dent. She reported that she had only received minor scratches and denied medical help. Upon investigation, it was learned that the woman was traveling west on 380th Street, veered to the right and entered the north ditch. The sheriff’s office said the ditch was a steep embankment. When entering the ditch, the vehicle rolled once and rested on all four tires. While there were no injuries, the driver claimed to be wearing her seatbelt, all airbags deployed. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.