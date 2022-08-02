Doordash food stolen
A resident on North Union Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on July 31, at approximately 9:09 p.m. reporting that over $100 in a food delivery had been stolen. A responding officer learned that the person had Applebees delivered via the Doordash service but did not receive it. The person had reached out to Doordash and was told that the food was given to a teenage female who identified herself as the actual person who had placed the order. Police say Doordash assisted the person in placing a second order and was not out of any money.
Windows shattered
Fergus Falls police are investigating an incident that was reported on July 29, at approximately 2 p.m. on East Cherry Avenue that involved someone throwing something at a front window of a residence, shattering it. An investigating officer determined that the object was the size of a golf ball, likely a rock, at the residence’s window. Surrounding neighbors did not witness anything when questioned by police.
Wheel taken from car
A resident on the 200 block of North Whitford Street reported to Fergus Falls police on July 28, at approximately 10:34 a.m., that a rear passenger side wheel was taken from a vehicle. The tire mounted on the wheel was a Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max P225/55R17 95 H. The theft was estimated to have occurred between July 25, and the time of the report to police. There are currently no suspects.
Military covert operation reported
A resident on East Vernon Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on July 29, at approximately 6:29 a.m., about windows that were open and that they felt they were a victim of a military covert operation, while also reporting that their neighbor had a rifle on top of their house. A responding officer walked the perimeter of the house with the resident to ensure all windows were secure. The person was advised to talk to their doctor about lack of sleep or possible change in diet and whether or not that would cause a disruption with their prescribed medications.
Ball cage strikes vehicle
A woman who was visiting the Dollar General store in Ottertail City contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on July 29, at approximately 4:39 p.m., reporting that a ball cage positioned outside the store came off the sidewalk and struck her vehicle. The vehicle sustained a scratch mark on the passenger side front fender and side mirror. When a deputy spoke with the store’s assistant manager they stated that the cage never rolls off and wasn’t sure if it had or not. The woman was advised to report the incident to her insurance or small claims court for damages.
Intoxicated women reported
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a passing motorist on July 30, at approximately 2 a.m., reporting a group of women who were walking on the highway near the intersection of County Highway 72 and Graystone Road. A responding deputy confirmed the group of women were walking home intoxicated. They reported to the deputy that they were being followed by a male. The deputy located and spoke to the male who seemed to have legitimate concerns whether the women would be able to make it home. The deputy then sent the male the other direction and the women were escorted to Pine Tree Road where they stated they needed no further assistance. The male was later given a ride home by the deputy.
Small fire by propane tank
An Ottertail City resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office on July 31, at approximately 9:09 p.m., about her neighbor having a small fire next to a propane tank that was becoming blackened and a male was pouring fuel on the fire. Upon investigation by a deputy it was learned that the neighbor was burning motor oil in close proximity to the tank and his house. He put the fire out when asked by the deputy. The man was warned about burning prohibited materials, advised that he should consider a different place for his fire pit and that it was probably best to stick to untreated wood next time.
Man walking to Florida
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, assisting the Minnesota State Patrol, took a report on July 30, at approximately 11:08 p.m., about a male dressed in black walking on the shoulder of the eastbound lane of I-94, near mile marker 64. A deputy located the man who stated he “was trying to get to Florida”. The man accepted a ride from the deputy to the nearby Big Chief truck stop to try to find a ride there. The man however, advised the deputy that he may start walking down Highway 59 instead.