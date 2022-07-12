New York Mills man injured in brush pile fire
A New York Mills man sustained significant injuries while attempting to burn a brush pile on July 10. The call to 911 came in at approximately 9:46 p.m. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office said the man was transported to Perham Health by family members following the incident.
The man was later flown by helicopter to a twin cities area hospital for further treatment. His current condition is unknown at this time.
Massage gone wrong
Fergus Falls police took a report of a massage session on West Lincoln Avenue that went sideways after remarks were made.
The woman contacted dispatch on July 8, at approximately 10:43 p.m., while she was getting the massage the previous night the massage giver was making strange and unwanted comments. The woman told an officer that she just left before the massage was complete due to her discomfort. After investigating, an officer learned that no services had been provided and that the woman had walked out prior to the massage, but stated that she wanted officers to be aware of the incident.
Bitcoin scam reported
A resident on South Tower Road reported to Fergus Falls Police on July 8, at 1:36 p.m. that they had downloaded a false computer program and had put all their bitcoin account money into the program and that all funds had been drained. The money originated from two accounts, one containing $6,500 and the other $1,154.
Kerfuffle at ballgame
Fergus Falls police responded to a report on July 6, at approximately 8:21 p.m. of a fist fight with several people possibly involved at 1930 DeLagoon Park Drive. When an officer responded, they learned that a person had been ejected from a game after getting upset with an umpire and exchanging words. Other people had also exchanged words outside of the ball diamond and a fight ensued. Police say none of the parties in the fight wanted to pursue criminal charges and subsequently worked it out themselves.
Ambulance struck
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a parked ambulance being struck by another motorist on July 5, at approximately 12:51 p.m. on the 400 block of East Everett Avenue. Police determined that the motorist drove into the Ringdahl ambulance causing minor damage to the driver’s side rear of the vehicle. Moderate damage was sustained to the motorist’s front bumper. No citations were issued.
Neighbor reports shots fired at home
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call on July 5, at approximately 5:57 p.m. from a resident that believed a neighbor had shot at their home. When a deputy responded, they learned that the resident stated that they noticed a hole in the trim of their home to have a bullet hole, but were not sure if the neighbors meant to do it. They further stated that their neighbors were the only ones shooting that night, on July 3. When the deputy spoke with the neighbor they stated that they and a friend were shooting at a wooden spool and were not aware that rounds were going towards the neighbors home as they were not intentionally shooting in that direction. The neighbors were advised gun safety and backdrop awareness and were issued a warning for recklessly handling firearms.