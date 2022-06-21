Tires slashed near business
A business owner on the 100 block of East Washington Avenue reported on June 17, approximately 4:32 p.m. that a pickup truck parked across the street from their business, had two tires slashed. The business owner also told a Fergus Falls Police Officer that it had occurred over the last couple of days prior to the report. There are no suspects and the estimated value of the tires was approximately $200.
Man arrested for disorderly conduct
A resident on the near the intersection of Calvin Street and West Vasa Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on June 17, at approximately 9:15 p.m. to report a male with a dog running through yards and yelling at children. Police arrested Willie Eugene Skinner IV, 26, of Fergus Falls. Skinner was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process, both misdemeanor charges. Skinner was transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Center, and after making his first appearance in court on June 20, he was released. His next court hearing is scheduled for July 18. Skinner has a lengthy criminal history with multiple theft charges and DWI’s.
Black bear sighting in city limits
A resident on the 1200 block of College Street contacted Fergus Falls Police on June 18, at approximately 9:31 p.m. reporting that a black bear was sighted heading north. A responding officer followed the bear until it left northeast of Fergus Falls.
Motorist backs into fire hydrant near work site
A seal coating company that was doing work on Western Avenue near a dental practice contacted Fergus Falls Police on June 14, at approximately 4:27 p.m. reporting that they had instructed a motorist that had gotten near the work site to back up and turn around. When the motorist backed up they struck a fire hydrant causing damage to their car. Police say the fire hydrant appeared undamaged, while the vehicle sustained damage to the rear driver side bumper of the Chevrolet Equinox.
Counterfeit bill reported
A financial institution located on the 100 block of East Washington Avenue contacted Fergus Falls Police on June 14, at approximately 12:18 p.m reporting that they had received a $20 counterfeit bill in a deposit. A follow-up investigation was still being conducted.
Roadway incident
A motorist contacted Fergus Falls Police on June 14, at approximately 9:26 a.m., near the intersection of North Court Street and West Lincoln Avenue, reporting that they had stopped at the stoplight and a male had approached the motorists driver’s side window and was yelling and swearing at him and trying to fight. The male was described as tall with a beard and wearing shorts and a tank top. The motorist did not know the reason the male had approached them. An officer advised the motorist to call immediately if it happened again so the police department could better identify the suspect instead of relying on delayed reporting.
Toddler drinks lantern fuel
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call on June 14, at approximately 12:40 p.m. about a one year old toddler that had drank what was thought at first to be gasoline, but a responding deputy learned that the child had grabbed a bottle used to to refill lanterns and consumed an unknown amount of coleman lantern fuel. The mother then noticed and took it away from the child and ran for help. The child was transported to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena in stable condition.
Suspected vandalism unfounded
A person contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on June 16, at approximately 12:15 p.m. about possible vandalism at the White schoolhouse on U.S. Highway 59 just outside of Fergus Falls. The person reported that doors were kicked in, and in the past they had found drugs hidden inside. Upon law enforcement arrival it was determined that a rotted door had been blown off because of windy weather, and that it was not kicked in.
Man unglued about not being able to launch boat
An Aquatic Invasive Species compliance officer contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on June 14, at approximately 10:44 a.m. regarding a boater who had zebra mussels attached to the bottom of sea legs, and was apparently upset that the inspector would not let him launch. A deputy followed the man to his residence and assisted him in removing the mussels from the watercraft. The sheriff’s office stated that a watercraft violation report would be completed and issued to the man.