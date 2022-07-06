Fireworks disturbance
A fireworks business on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 contacted Fergus Falls police on June 29, at approximately 3:38 p.m. reporting that an older male had been driving by and making vulgar comments to underage girls holding signs advertising the business. The business also told police that similar incidents had occurred last year as well. The man told the girls holding the signs that “he wanted to see them shaking their butts.” An officer spoke with the man who stated that he was joking, but the officer informed him that all the females involved were minors and that his comments had not been taken as a joke. The man was eventually verbally trespassed from the fireworks business.
Stolen business truck not stolen
The owner of a business on the 400 block of West Fir Ave contacted Fergus Falls police on July 23, at approximately 11:26 p.m. to report that one of their trucks was seen by an employee on I-94 and that it shouldn’t have been gone from the business location. The vehicle was subsequently entered into the database for stolen vehicles. The business owner also reported that the vehicle had been observed in one of the westbound lanes of the interstate at 10 p.m. near Dilworth. It was later learned, however, that it had been borrowed by an employee with the business that did not have permission to have it and it was eventually returned. The business owner declined to press charges and told Fergus Falls police that they would deal with the employee’s actions in-house.
Boat landing burglary reported
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a boat landing where cash was stolen from a drop box near the intersection of State Highway 108 and Stony Bar Circle. The report came in on June 28, at approximately 1:05 p.m. that a cash box had been forcibly opened and damaged, with its contents stolen. The owner of the box told a deputy that it would have contained approximately $100 in cash. The owner also revealed that they had similar problems before with the cash box. The sheriff’s office said at the time there were no suspects.
Vehicle burglaries
Fergus Falls police are investigating the burglary of a garage containing two vehicles on June 29, at approximately 8:27 a.m. Police say two vehicles that were parked on South Court Street were entered, with a garage door opener removed from one and eventually located by an adjacent garage. One of the vehicles, a jeep, contained a purse. Police did not indicate whether there were any suspects in the case.
Squad car almost struck
A Fergus Falls Police Department squad car was almost struck on June 29, at approximately 1:26 p.m. near the intersection of State Highway 210 and Redwood Lane. The officer on duty at the time, noted that a warning was provided to the driver for inattentive driving.
Theft of items from locked vehicle
A resident on South Union Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on June 29, at approximately 11:14 a.m. about the theft of items that were taken from a locked vehicle. No description of the items were listed, but the total estimate given was approximately $210.
Internet scam costs victim $500
A Fergus Falls resident was scammed out of $500 in an internet scam that she reported to Fergus Falls police on June 28, at approximately 3:12 p.m. The resident revealed that a scammer had messaged them through a friend’s Facebook page and had convinced her to apply for a bogus community development grant program. In response she reported that she bought a $500 Apple card and gave the card numbers to the scammer.
Hit and run damages vehicle
Fergus Falls police took a report from a resident on the 600 block of Spruce Street regarding a hit and run incident at 11:35 a.m. on June 30. The resident told an officer that sometime between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. an unknown white vehicle had struck the driver’s side door of a Nissan Altima that was unoccupied and parked. Police learned that damage was moderate to disabling, to a door on the vehicle.
Man looking for “cheap tools”
A suspicious encounter was reported to Fergus Falls police on June 30, at approximately 1:02 p.m. that a man’s wife informed him that a male possibly driving a Buick light blue four door car had been parked at the end of the driveway, looking into their open garage. When the man was confronted by the residents and asked what he was doing, he stated that he was “looking for some cheap tools,” and then apparently drove off.
Woman reports suspected electronic harassment
A woman residing on Lake Lida contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on June 30, at approximately 11:40 p.m. reporting that she was the victim of electronic harassment for a group called “Silent Holocaust” and that they were rutting up in her driveway. A deputy determined that the woman was having mental health issues and the driveway was actually washing away from the large amounts of rain received in recent months.