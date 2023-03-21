Downtown disturbance
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a person throwing glass down from a nearby apartment on Mar. 15, at 12:28 p.m., near the intersection of East Lincoln Ave and North Cascade Street. An initial report came in from a nearby business that a male in a white t-shirt and blue sleeves was throwing glass from a nearby apartment and had thrown a bottle at the Edward Jones building. The man had also apparently tried to chase a random male down the street. When an officer responded, they arrested Chad Allen Wicklund, 42, of Fergus Falls, who has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Resident issued citation for misuse of 911
Two calls to 911 resulted in a citation to a resident on the 200 block of North Mill Street on Mar. 20. At approximately 12:19 a.m., a highly intoxicated caller stated she had a knife and someone was knocking at her door. When a Fergus Falls police officer arrived, they determined that the person was intoxicated and did not need any law enforcement assistance and told the officer that “she just wanted to feel safe," In a subsequent call at 1:46 a.m. a report came in of a female yelling at the same address on North Mill. When an officer responded they learned that there had been a disturbance between two people. The person from the original call was still determined to be intoxicated and the other individual involved in the disturbance had left prior to law enforcement arrival. The person then continued calling 911 after an officer had left for non-emergency reasons. Police issued a citation to Ivy Valmea Mitchell, 43, of Fergus Falls for misuse of 911.
Item stolen off cleaning cart at hotel
Fergus Falls police are investigating a theft at a hotel on the 900 block of Western Avenue on Mar. 20 that was reported at approximately 2:21 p.m. An employee in the cleaning department said that Apple Beats Fit Pro ear buds were stolen off of her cleaning cart. The earbuds were last seen on the cart on Mar. 14. It was unknown if they were taken or were still in the hotel. The woman had GPS locate on the earbuds showing that they may have still been on the premises at the hotel, but believed the batteries were dead. The earbuds were valued at $200.
Car fire
The Fergus Falls Fire and Police departments responded to a car fire on the 700 block of West Lincoln Avenue on Mar. 16, at approximately 1:47 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say it was immediately extinguished. The cause of the fire may have been a faulty block heater that had been left plugged in. The car was totaled and only minor heat damage was sustained to a garage door at the residence. No injuries were reported.
Fuel leak from truck in Vergas
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fuel leak that caused a spill on Mar. 17, at approximately 9:06 a.m., on the 100 block of West Linden Street in Vergas. A deputy at the scene learned that the truck appeared to have arrived sometime during the previous evening and leaked fuel from the side of the vehicle, not the pump side. A state duty officer was contacted. The sheriff’s office said the spill was contained with floor dry. In response, the city of Vergas planned to remove contaminated snow and ice and the relayer with sand. It was estimated that the truck spilled five to ten gallons of highway diesel fuel.
Home lost as a result of vehicle fire
A vehicle fire was reported, on Mar. 16, at a residence on Riverview Road in Otter Tail City at approximately 1:27 p.m. The fire was reported to be close to an attached garage of the home.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office determined that a vehicle with power steering issues started on fire which caused the garage and attached home to catch fire causing a total loss of all three. No injuries were reported. Underwood, Fergus Falls and Elizabeth Fire Departments all responded to the blaze along with the Otter Tail County Highway Department and Ringdahl Ambulance.
Homeowner finds abandoned car in yard
A resident on the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 59 reported an abandoned car in his yard to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Mar. 18, at approximately 7:15 a.m. A responding deputy determined that the vehicle appeared to have been driven through a stop sign on nearby County Highway 35 and quite a ways into the resident’s yard. Contact was made with the driver’s relatives and Beyer’s Towing removed the car.
‘Creepy guy’ reported in Erhard
A caller to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch on Mar. 16, at approximately 4:19 a.m., reported that there was a "creepy guy" following them around in the Erhard area. The caller also said that they had pulled into a church lot where there was more lighting. However, the person continued to follow them from another residence all the way from Fergus Falls to Erhard again. A deputy stopped the reported vehicle and the driver was identified, but it was determined there was no evidence of criminal activity as the man claimed to be lost. The deputy advised that this had been the second time law enforcement had dealt with him in the prior 24 hours of doing odd things. The deputy noted that he seemed to understand it was time for him to head home at that point.