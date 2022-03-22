Motorist runs red light
Fergus Falls police responded to a crash on Mar. 21, at approximately 8:25 a.m. near the intersection of North Tower Road and West Lincoln Avenue. Police say an individual admitted to running a red light and was subsequently struck on the passenger side front bumper of their vehicle by another oncoming vehicle. Severe, disabling damage was sustained to both vehicles; however, no injuries were reported.
Flying console
A person walking in front of an apartment residence on the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue was almost hit with a DVD player that was thrown out of a window on Mar. 21. Fergus Falls police responded to the call at approximately 2:58 p.m. When investigated, it was learned that the device was instead a Sony Playstation that was thrown. The person who was identified as the thrower told police that they had gotten frustrated while trying to repair it and then threw it out the window. The person retrieved the gaming device and apologized to other person it almost struck.
Gas siphoned from multiple locations
Fergus Falls police were contacted by two residents on Mar. 18 at approximately 9:01 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. by residents on the 800 block of East Summit Avenue and on the 600 block of West Cavour Avenue. In one of the instances, approximately 38 gallons of gas was missing from a vehicle on Cavour Avenue as well as a gas can. In that case, the gas went missing sometime between 8 a.m. on Mar. 17 and 9:30 a.m., Mar. 18. In the Summit Avenue case, the theft took place sometime between 3 p.m. on Mar. 17 and 9:30 a.m. on Mar. 18, with an unknown value of fuel stolen in that case. Gas caps from the vehicles and gas can were dusted for fingerprints. At this time, there are no suspects.
Vandal strikes again
The Lake Alice warming house at 202 North Lakeside Drive has been vandalized again. On Mar. 18, at approximately 4:35 p.m. Fergus Falls police were contacted by a city employee stating that a thermostat was damaged in the building. The thermostat was replaced, but are still waiting for a damage estimate. There are no suspects.
Abandoned ATV reported stolen
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office found out that a report of an abandoned ATV was actually stolen. The sheriff’s office received a call to dispatch at approximately 10:27 a.m. on Mar. 21 that an ATV had been left in a wooded area on a property, and the person making the call wanted to know what their options were as they had been having issues with the registered owner trespassing on the property. Upon checking, a deputy learned that the ATV was reported stolen in Nov. of 2021. In a follow-up with the property owner, a deputy advised them to leave the ATV in its current location so the owner could pick it up. The sheriff’s office said a voicemail was left with the owner, but it appeared that the ATV had been in the woods all winter. There were no tracks, and the ATV was left with the battery disconnected with no keys. After eventually reaching the owner, they stated that they would be going to retrieve the ATV as soon as the snow was gone. They were also advised to contact the sheriff’s office when they did retrieve it.
Chicken coop fire
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire at 43165 Ja Ma Ka Road north of West McDonald Lake on Mar. 17 at approximately 4:59 p.m. The sheriff’s office said that the 10-by-12-foot detached shed contained 25 chickens and was a total loss. The fire was determined to be accidental and was believed to have started from an extension cord that was used to heat the shed. The estimated damage was determined to be $15 per chicken, with replacement cost of the shed valued at approximately $7,000.