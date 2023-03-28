Big Lake man arrested after fleeing
A man that had failed to stop for a Minnesota State Trooper was eventually arrested by a deputy with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, on Mar. 26.
The sheriff’s office was alerted at approximately 7:06 p.m. and located the vehicle that was traveling at 96 mph going westbound on I-94. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at that point, but the driver continued for several miles at 95 mph. The vehicle eventually stopped at exit 61 at which time Kevin Elvin Bilben, 43, of Big Lake, was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, fifth degree possession of THC oil, and a charge for carrying a firearm under the influence, fourth degree DWI, careless driving and speeding.
Also arrested during the stop was Traci Diane Bilben, 42, also of Big Lake, for fifth degree controlled substance charges for THC oil. The Sheriff's office said the vehicle was towed to impound for forfeiture.
Both are being held at the Otter Tail County Detention Center awaiting their first court appearance.
Smoke complaint
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a call reporting smoke from a building on the 1000 block of International Drive on Mar. 27, at approximately 7:37 p.m. When an officer responded to the location they observed an outdoor wood stove smoking, however, they determined that there was no need for the Fergus Falls Fire Department to respond. The owner of the property was also present at the scene. The man stated that he had purchased wood that was still a little wet and said he would attempt to burn it a little hotter to cut down on the smoke. Police say that there was no evidence of anything other than wood being burned.
Suspicious vehicle unfounded
A resident on the 800 block of South Peck Street contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Mar. 27, at approximately 1:06 p.m., to report that two individuals had pulled up across the street and walked away from an older 1970’s Plymouth and on the side of the car it had said “please steal me." The resident wondered if an officer could check on it. When an officer arrived, no vehicle matching the description was found in the area.
Power line hanging down
A caller to Fergus Falls police on Mar. 27, at approximately 8:54 a.m., reported that a power line was hanging down in the east ditch near the intersection of County Highway 111 and Connell Drive. An officer made contact with a local telecom provider and they advised that the lines were from another cable tv provider. The hanging cable was described as a smaller cable that binds the bunch together. The officer attempted contact with the cable tv provider and the call was disconnected. They eventually made contact in person with a truck from the company and informed him of the downed line.
Pedestrian’s foot run over
Fergus Falls police are investigating an incident that was reported on Mar. 27, at approximately 8:15 a.m., involving a pedestrian that had their foot run over by a passing vehicle. The person told a responding officer that they had started crossing eastbound on Lincoln to Union Avenues in downtown Fergus Falls when a vehicle ran over their foot. The person denied any medical attention. The person described the vehicle as having a spoiler, but no other descriptors or license plate information was noted. Police were working to obtain surveillance video from a nearby business to help identify the driver of the vehicle. The person informed police that they hoped the driver of the suspect vehicle would just be spoken to or given a warning and not issued a citation.
Verbal altercation involving several
Fergus Falls police were called to a home on the 1100 block of Mabelle Avenue on Mar. 25, at approximately 7:42 p.m., in reference to two males who were fighting. When officers responded they observed several members of a family engaged in a verbal altercation as one family member was being escorted and removed from a home. In the process of the incident, two people slipped and fell on an icy deck. Police say none of the people reported being a victim of a crime. An officer mediated the separation of family members for the night.
Lake Alice warming house vandalized again
Fergus Falls police are investigating another report of vandalism to the warming house on Lake Alice on Lakeside drive. The report was received on Mar. 26, at approximately 1:27 p.m. It was reported that vandals had taken a pin out of a fire extinguisher and deployed it. There was also an alarm going off and that a gentleman walking by attempted to reset it, but was not successful. When an officer arrived at the scene, they disabled a smoke detector in the building, but were unable to secure the warming house. Police state that the officer contacted an individual with the Park and Rec department in regards to the incident and requested that the city re-sure the building. It was also requested that the department would inform the police department of a damage estimate.
Package stolen
A resident on the 2300 block of Pioneer Road contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Mar. 22, at approximately 12:08 p.m., that a package valued at $384 containing makeup was taken from a mailbox area of the apartment complex sometime between 10:30 a.m. on Mar. 16 and 12 p.m. on Mar. 19. Management of the complex had a possible suspect on surveillance video. The case remains an active investigation.
Suspicious person taking photos
A resident on the 800 block of Mount Faith Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Mar. 21, at approximately 5:58 p.m., to report that they had been having someone, possibly a debt collector, stop by their home often taking photos. A responding officer who took the report was also informed that the unknown male knocked on their door on two separate occasions, but they did not answer. They then saw him taking photos and looking into their house. Extra patrol was requested and the officer advised the homeowner to call law enforcement if the man came back, as well as given information on obtaining a harassment/restraining order.
Jackpot scam
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call from a resident living on Jeff Lake Road south of Richville reporting that they had received harassing phone calls from an unknown male stating that they had won $4 million dollars. The male called the resident three different times trying to get the resident to send them $900 to get the jackpot. The resident was advised on how to block the phone number from calling. The resident did not give out any personal information to the scammer.
Loose livestock
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office got a report on Mar. 26, at approximately 6:06 p.m., of loose livestock in the roadway, including numerous cattle and horses near the intersection of 285th Street and 530th Avenue approximately four miles southwest of Deer Creek. A deputy was able to determine what farm place the animals belonged to, but an attempt to notify the owner with a knock on the residents door was unsuccessful. With the help of other law enforcement, the cattle and horses were put back in their corral and were secured.