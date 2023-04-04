Regional Treatment Center broken into
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a call on Apr. 2, at approximately 6:30 p.m., witnessing some juveniles playing on one of the fire escapes and hammering on something on the campus of the Kirkbride, former Regional Treatment Center, at 1400 North Union Avenue. A responding officer observed that a corner piece of tin on the northwest side of the RTC was pulled away. The officer was unable to locate the reported individuals at that time.
In a later call at approximately 8:38 p.m. someone reported that possibly four individuals had gained entry into the building at 1400 North Union Avenue. Upon arrival by multiple law enforcement, officers made contact with the individuals as they were leaving and stated in the call for service that all were cited for trespassing. Three citations were issued for misdemeanor trespassing. It is unclear at this time if anything was vandalized in the structure.
Suspicious man
A Fergus Falls resident reported a suspicious man to police on Apr. 2, at approximately 7:04 p.m. The caller reported that a male came to her door at 2 p.m. and was making odd comments. She reported that he was driving a silver SUV and that he was wearing glasses and had a red beard and a sparks beanie hat. When an officer spoke with the woman she requested extra patrol for the evening.
Expensive jacket stolen
A resident contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Apr. 1, at approximately 11:10 a.m., that a relative’s jacket was stolen from the VFW on the 400 block of East Washington Avenue the previous evening along with their wallet, ID and keys. The relative had gone back the next day and they spotted the keys laying on the sidewalk nearby. Police say Vanda Ray Baxter, 59, of Fergus Falls was arrested for felony theft of a green Northface jacket valued at $250 and $2,800 to $3,000 in cash that was in the wallet.
Business sign vandalized
A representative of a realty business that had recently changed hands on the 200 block of West Cavour Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police dispatch on Mar. 31, at approximately 4:36 p.m., that someone had taken the lettering off of the front of their building. A responding officer learned that the letters were removed from the side of the building sometime during warmer weather and were found lying on the ground in a pile. The officer advised the person that the party responsible was most likely associated with either of the two companies and that it was most likely a civil matter. The person said they would continue to call associated parties to try to figure out who removed the letters.
Bicycle stolen on live video
A resident on the 400 block of North Union Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Mar. 31, at approximately 10:41 a.m., reporting that someone stole a bicycle from their residence that morning and they had it on live video from a Ring Doorbell camera. The video showed the suspect stealing a black Giant brand flat tire bike from the front yard at 7:11 a.m. Police say the bike was valued at $3,000.
Fraud attempt
The employee of a gas station convenience store on the 1800 block of East Fir Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Mar. 31, at approximately 7:19 p.m., reporting that the business had received a phone call from a male stating he was the owner and was wondering how much money was in the till. Staff of the business requested frequent patrol through the weekend.
Habitual dumping reported
A county resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office on Apr. 3, at approximately 8:40 a.m., that there had been habitual dumping approximately a half mile from their residence near 170th Street in Buse Township. The person also reportedly found names during the last clean-up. The individual who had their name in the refuse was contacted and told a deputy that he believed it was his son who did it and would address the problem with him.
Fender bender in Perham
A minor crash was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Apr. 3, at approximately 3:12 p.m., on the 45000 block of County Highway 80, near Perham. The sheriff’s office said a cattle trailer had caught the front bumper of another vehicle while trying to swing out in front of it to turn in a parking lot area. Damage was only sustained to the other vehicle’s bumper.
Vehicle hits sign
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of County Highway 82 and North Swan Lake Road, roughly ten miles south of Fergus Falls, reported on Mar. 31, at approximately 3:38 p.m. A responding deputy learned that the vehicle was traveling southbound on 82 and due to poor road conditions at the time, entered the west ditch and struck the road sign. There were no injuries in the incident.