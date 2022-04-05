Public road inquiry
A resident living on the 1000 block of Springen Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Apr. 4, at approximately 9:19 p.m. with questions about using public roads and going to see her landlord in person. Police say the woman was upset with the wife of her father and wanted to make sure that she could drive on public roads. An officer advised her that she could.
Hit and run suspect sought
Fergus Falls police are investigating a possible hit and run that was reported on Apr. 1 at approximately 8:36 a.m. The vehicle was traveling west on Cavour Avenue towards College Way and had struck another vehicle. Police say the suspect vehicle is possibly an early 2000’s model maroon Chevy pickup.
Package theft
A resident on the 300 block of East Vernon Avenue reported a theft of a package to Fergus Falls police on Apr. 1, at approximately 8:39 a.m. The package contained three pairs of chino pants from Proper Cloth that were valued at $375. The resident reported that the theft took sometime between Mar. 30 at 1 p.m. and Mar. 31 at 10:30 a.m. Police say the package was in an unlocked entry way.
Child calls 911 for help with phone
Fergus Falls Police Department dispatch took a report from a child on Apr. 1 at approximately 12:35 p.m. that had called into 911 looking for assistance in unlocking his iPhone. The call originated from an address on the 600 block of Mt. Faith Avenue. An officer later spoke with the child’s brother, who was at home watching his brother, but had fallen asleep. Police determined no emergency services were needed, and the mother of the child arrived on scene. The child was advised about the proper use of 911.
Vehicle sideswiped at gas station
A person whose vehicle was sideswiped at a gas station on the city’s west side contacted the Fergus Falls police on Apr. 1, at approximately 2:05 p.m. describing the suspect as an elderly male that was driving a black truck. An investigating officer learned that while the person was parked at a pump another vehicle driven by the suspect caught the rear driver’s side corner. Police say the suspect vehicle is a four door Chevy Silverado pickup with unknown license plates.
Crash pushes vehicle into yard
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Mar. 31, at approximately 2:51 p.m. on the 1100 block of Sunset Drive in the Jensen Addition neighborhood behind the YMCA. The motorist who reported the crash to police stated that she was backing out of her driveway onto Somerset Road in a white Toyota van when she was rear ended by another motorist who had been traveling westbound on Somerset in a Nissan Maxima. The collision pushed the woman’s vehicle into her yard. No injuries were reported.
Border patrol accusations scam
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a call from a resident on Mar. 31, at approximately 9:08 a.m. that the resident had received a call from someone claiming to be from “border patrol,” stating that the resident was dealing drugs. Police say the resident did admit to giving out minimal personal information, but was told by an officer that the call was a scam.
Tire fire
Fergus Falls police and fire departments responded to a report of a tire on fire near Exit 54 in I-94 on Mar. 30, at approximately 12:09 a.m. The fire was extinguished on the semi. The Minnesota State Patrol provided assistance on scene.
Multiple car crash near school
Fergus Falls police responded to a call from a school staff member on Mar. 30, at approximately 8:22 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of Friberg and Randolph avenues near the Kennedy Secondary School. The vehicles made it to the Fergus Falls Armory to exchange information. A responding officer stated that multiple cars were having difficulties navigating the roadway in inclement weather. City crews applied extra sand in the area to help with conditions.
Increased speeding
A resident on the 500 block of Spruce Street reported to Fergus Falls police dispatch on Mar. 30, at approximately 5:33 p.m. that an increased number of cars were speeding down the street and not stopping for the stop sign at a railroad crossing. The resident also stated that it seemed to be worse from 3-6 p.m.
Citation issued in school bus stop arm violation
Fergus Falls police took a report on Mar. 29, at approximately 7:57 a.m. from office staff at Underwood Public School that a motorist had driven through a stop arm near the intersection Vernon and Cascade avenues. The suspect vehicle was located, and reportedly admitted to driving through the stop arm as he was distracted while eating a fast food meal. The man will be mailed a citation for failure to stop for a school bus stop arm.
Warning issued to armored truck driver
A verbal warning was issued to an armored truck driver by Fergus Falls police after a passerby near County Highway 116 and State Highway 210 observed the driver driving at speeds in excess of 80 mph. An officer spoke with the driver, and he admitted to passing vehicles that were driving 50-55 mph on 210, and estimated his speed as 75 mph.
Automatic transfer fraud
A resident living north of Eagle Bend came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Operation Center on Mar. 4, at approximately 5:26 p.m. to report that a random account set up an automatic transfer through her car insurance company and debited money from her bank account totaling $4,000. The resident did not know who had set it up. The woman was advised to speak to her bank, and inform all other places she had accounts with and inform them as well. A deputy gave the woman the FBI website to file a report, and she was advised to call in if she had seen any other suspicious activity on her accounts, as well as advising her to speak with her insurance company.
Bullet holes and slugs located
A caller to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch on Mar. 4, at approximately 6:32 p.m. reporting several bullet holes in their garage. When a deputy responded, they located multiple .22 caliber slugs in the man’s yard, and possibly five holes that were located in garage siding from a .22 as well. The deputy located a neighbor to the property and he admitted to shooting squirrels off of a bird feeder and causing the damage. The sheriff’s office said the person and the suspect spoke with each other and came to a civil agreement for the damages and the person requested no charges. The neighbor was advised by the deputy that he would be charged with reckless discharge of a firearm if the behavior continued.
Handgun theft
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report from an Underwood resident on Apr. 1, at approximately 12:29 p.m. of a handgun that was missing. The woman told a deputy that the last time she had seen the firearm was in Dec. of 2020. The woman estimated the gun to have been stolen sometime around May of 2021. The woman did not originally provide a make, model or serial number at the time of the report. The sheriff’s office stated there are no suspects at this time.
Welder stolen
A resident on Buds Barn Road south of Parkers Prairie contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Apr. 1, at approximately 1:42 p.m. reporting the theft of a Vulcan brand welder with an estimated value of $900. The resident stated it was taken from his garage sometime between Mar. 27 and Apr. 1, there were also other items that were stolen, which the man was going to provide later.
April fools joke
The owner of storage units located on County Highway 1 contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office on Apr. 1, at approximately 4:19 p.m. to report that one of his renters said that multiple storage units had been broken into. A investigating deputy later learned that the information to the owner was false and was an April Fools Day joke.
Electric cables cut
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report about electrical cables being cut on conveyor equipment at a location on State Highway 210. The person told a deputy that four conveyors had the electrical cord cut and removed. An estimate of damages was not immediately available. The incident was estimated to have occurred Mar. 25 and Mar. 27. There are no suspects in the case.
Grandson scam
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report from someone who came to the operations center in Ottertail on Mar. 29, at approximately 12:13 p.m. The man stated that he had received a phone call from a bail bondsman saying his grandson in California was in jail for a stop sign violation. The man then reported that he withdrew $10,500 from his bank account and then came to the operations center to look for assistance with the bail bondsman. The man was informed by a deputy that the situation was a scam and not to make any transactions. The man’s wife made contact with their grandson who stated he was home. The man was given general advice on these types of scams and was advised to call the sheriff’s office if it occurred again.