Man tries to outrun train and gets stuck
Fergus Falls police had their hands full with a man who decided to try to outrun a train in Fergus Falls, on Mar. 8, got stuck on the tracks near the old Shopko building. A representative of Otter Tail Valley Railroad called dispatch to report a vehicle on the tracks, at approximately 10:17 a.m., near the intersection of Peck Street and East Junius Avenue. A responding officer learned that Nickolas Ryan Mcardell, 28, of Barnesville, drove through the railroad yard adjacent to the tracks in an attempt to bypass train cars on the track that were blocking the road. Mcardell left the railroad and got stuck on the tracks. Eventually, Beyers Towing had to be called in to get the vehicle winched out. Mcardell was issued a citation for driving after suspension and given a verbal warning for trespassing and driving through the railroad yard. Police say that there was no apparent damage sustained to the vehicle or the railroad tracks.
Otter Express bus vs. City Garbage truck
Fergus Falls police responded to an incident involving a city of Fergus Falls garbage truck on Mar. 10, at approximately 7:34 a.m. near the intersection of Spruce Street and Second Avenue. The city garbage truck was apparently backing into a parking lot on the 500 block of Second Avenue when it was backed into by an Otter Express bus that was backing out of the parking lot. No injuries were reported in the incident and only minor damages to the vehicles were reported.
Snowmobile stolen
A resident on the 3900 block of Pebble Shores Circle contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Mar. 9, at approximately 12:52 a.m., reporting that someone in a black pickup with a trailer came and stole a Ski Doo Formula Z purple snowmobile. According to court records, Fergus police learned that the truck had headed eastbound on Pebble Shores Drive shortly after the theft. An officer located a dark in color Chevrolet SUV with a trailer and snowmobile on the back. A male was located outside of the vehicle and was identified as Seth Bryant, 27, of Fergus Falls. A second male was located in the vehicle in the passenger seat, later identified Dareine McCormick, 22, of Fergus Falls. An officer also observed the snowmobile was not loaded all the way onto the trailer. Also during a weapons search of McCormick, two knives were found on his person.
McCormick stated to the officer that Bryant called and informed him that he had purchased a snowmobile and asked if McCormick wanted to pick it up with him.
When another officer spoke with Bryant he said the opposite. Bryant told the officer that McCormick had bought the snowmobile and asked if Bryant wanted to go with him to pick it up.
Court records also say that Bryant acknowledged the SUV was his. The victim later confirmed the snowmobile as his property and estimated it had a value between $1,200 and $1,500.
Both McCormick and Bryant were arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft. Bryant was also charged with 5th Degree drug possession, all felonies.
Dog observed at dog park
A resident on the 700 block of East Channing contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Mar. 8, at approximately 5:55 p.m., reporting a dog was at the dog park without supervision. When an officer responded they observed two dogs with two individuals at the park and determined that nothing suspicious was noted.
Dog running in traffic
A resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Mar. 13, at approximately 5:55 p.m. that a dog was running in traffic near the intersection of Water Street Road and County Highway 1. When a deputy responded to the location, they knocked on a door near the intersection and got no answer, however, they later observed the dog running to the north and disappearing.
Dog under car
A woman that was pulled over near the intersection of Fawn Oaks Road and State Highway 108, about a mile west of Dent, contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Mar. 13, at approximately 10:51 a.m., reported that a dog had run under her car and that it was growling at her and would not leave. The call was forwarded at that point to the Minnesota State Patrol. When a deputy followed up with the woman later they learned that the woman was able to get the dog out from under her vehicle and was going to bring it to a veterinarian in Perham. The dog did have a collar but no vaccination tags.
Poor roads conditions lead to crash
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle that had rolled on Mar. 13, at approximately 7:14 a.m., about three miles southwest of Fergus Falls. The vehicle’s driver had gone through a snow drift on the roadway at a slow speed but lost control at some point and entered the south ditch rolling the vehicle. The sheriff’s deputy noted that there were very poor road conditions due to a recent weather event that probably contributed to the crash. No injuries were sustained and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.