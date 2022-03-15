Suspicious activity reported
A member of management at a store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department on Mar. 13 at approximately 2:22 a.m. about a black SUV with New Jersey plates that had approached one of her employees who was outside on their break, asking for money. When an officer spoke to the employee, they stated that they were approached by two males asking for gas money, and while speaking to them, observed multiple firearms in their vehicle. The employee told the officer he was not threatened in any way.
In response, Fergus Falls police issued what is referred to as a KOPS alert regarding the vehicle and its occupants, which is an acronym for “Keeping Our Police Safe,” designed to alert the appropriate agencies to an officer safety issue regarding a vehicle or individual.
Hit and run at apartment complex
An apartment resident on the 300 block of Western Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Mar. 13 at approximately 5:48 p.m. regarding a hit and run in a parking lot. Police say that the resident told an officer that the hit and run occurred while she was picking her child up. She also revealed that she observed a blue vehicle leaving the area but did not get a license plate or any other identifying information. Police say the damage occurred on the driver’s side of the vehicle and occurred sometime between 3:40 to 4 p.m.
Rear end crash
Fergus Falls police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle incident that resulted in a rear end crash on Mar. 12 at approximately 1:31 p.m. Police say a vehicle was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of North Union and West Fir avenues, facing westbound, and was rear-ended by another vehicle. The second driver claimed that they thought that the other vehicle had already proceeded through the stop sign. There were no injuries reported, and both vehicles sustained only minor damage.
Vehicle stolen, then located
Fergus Falls Police Department dispatch received a call about a missing vehicle from a resident located on the 400 block of West Vasa Avenue on Mar. 11 at approximately 9:18 p.m. The caller stated that their vehicle was missing, and that they may have gotten a call about it being towed. When an officer investigated the situation, it was determined that the vehicle was located. The caller was advised of their findings.
Ruckus in bank
Fergus Falls police received a call from management at a bank located on the 200 block of West Washington Avenue on Mar. 8 at approximately 12:38 p.m. The bank official report that a man was recording staff and was refusing to leave, causing a scene. When an officer responded they learned that the man had already been asked to leave at least three or four times. Police say the man was compliant with the officer’s orders and left the premises when asked. The bank stated to police that they would work on getting the man trespassed from the building, and that he would no longer be allowed on the property.
Wallet stolen from car
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a call from a person reporting that her wallet had been stolen from her car on either Mar. 4 or 5, while parked in a parking ramp underneath a bank located on the 100 block of South Mill Street. The wallet was described as being green with a zipper and a strap. The wallet contained her driver’s license, a debit card, some gift cards and approximately $30 in cash. The woman had previously canceled the debit card.
Parked car struck
Fergus Falls police are investigating a case of a parked car being struck on the 100 block of East Summit Avenue on Mar. 9. The person who called in the report stated that their car was struck between 8:15 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. . Police say the vehicle sustained damage to the drivers side mirror. A portion of the front mirror was also broken and the whole back of the mirror was broken off of the vehicle. Police say there are no known suspects at this time.
Vehicle rollover
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a one vehicle rollover on Highway 75 near Wadena on Mar. 13 at approximately 10:38 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and entered the west ditch. The vehicle hit snow that was piled up on the side of the road, causing the vehicle to roll twice. Both the driver and a passenger were transported to Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena with nonlife-threatening injuries. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene. A dog that was in the vehicle was picked up by a family member.
Richville house fire
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple fire departments, responded to a house fire at 250 Southwest Grove Street near Richville on Mar. 8 at approximately 7:09 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the structure was a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The homeowner denied being injured and declined offers for services. In addition to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Perham, Ottertail, Dent and Vergas Fire Departments responded to the blaze.
Delivery driver hit and run
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an unknown delivery van, possibly Amazon or a third party contractor, driving into a resident’s garage door causing damage, and then left the scene of the accident on Mar. 8. No location was listed in the report, but the sheriff’s office said the homeowner will be providing an estimate of damages and investigators are currently working to identify the delivery van and suspected driver.
Gas theft
A property owner on County Highway 50 reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Mar. 10 at approximately 7:26 a.m. that someone may have pulled up to their property and stolen fuel from a gas barrel. The property owner estimated that they had pulled into his yard 2:30-2:45 a.m.. An investigating deputy observed that vehicle tracks pulled up to the gas barrel and then to a shed. He was not missing anything out of the shed, but the suspects did take gas. Then man was unsure how much gas was missing, but he stated that he had 150 gallons in December. The property owner said he was Amish, so was unable to call promptly.