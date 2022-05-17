Panhandler welfare check
An anonymous person called Fergus Falls Police Dispatch on May 16, to report a homeless man with two dogs on the corner near a clothing store on the 600 block of Frontier Drive that was panhandling. The caller requested a welfare check for the man. An officer who arrived determined the man was fine and did not need assistance. He revealed to the officer that he was doing it so he could get out of town and had been in Fergus Falls for about five days. The officer recommended contacting the Salvation Army but the man stated that due to his past history with them, they would not assist him.
Police investigate stop arm violation
The Fergus Falls Police Department is investigating an incident with a driver ignoring a stopped bus on May 12, at approximately 3:40 p.m near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Fourteenth Street. According to a faxed report from the driver of the bus, the driver had ample time on both amber lights and red lights but made no effort to stop. The driver also reported that the last student off the bus crosses both lanes (of traffic) and goes to church on the west side of County Highway 27 at the Nazarene Church. At the time of the report, police were unable to determine who the driver of the vehicle was.
Sign stolen from business
A business on College Way contacted Fergus Falls police on May 12, at approximately 1:16 p.m., reporting that a blue 3-foot-by-5-foot sign was taken out of the ditch area in front of the business sometime May 10. The sign was valued at $150.
Car backs into telephone equipment
A resident on the 300 block of Laurel Street contacted Fergus Falls police on May 15, at approximately 4:46 p.m. to report that someone driving a car had backed into a telephone pedestal or some kind of green utilities box in the alley behind their house. There were also tail light pieces on the ground near it. Upon investigation, police determined that an older blue pickup had backed up into a pole near the rear of the residence. Video was obtained from a neighbor. An investigation was pending at the time of the report to determine who was driving the truck.
Apartment smoke report
The Fergus Falls Police Department and fire departments responded to an apartment building on the 400 block of Second Avenue after someone reported that the building was filling with smoke on May 15, at approximately 2:21 a.m. Police made contact with the reporting party and observed smoke that was visible and exiting from roof vents. Police say Ringdahl Ambulance was called for standby. The fire department determined that the fire started in a trash can in the building. The incident was also forwarded to the city building inspector.
Man trying to break into car
A resident on the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on May 14, at approximately 10:29 p.m., that a male suspect was trying to break into their vehicle. The resident stated to police that the male took off south in a dark colored sedan. The male was described as being 5-feet-10-inches, medium build, wearing all black and driving a newer black sedan. The male tried the door handle on the resident’s vehicle. When the resident confronted him, the male left the scene south on Court Street. Police were unable to locate the suspect.
Bumper hanging off vehicle
A Fergus Falls police officer on patrol observed the front bumper hanging off of a vehicle and rubbing along the roadway near the intersection of South Union and West Vernon avenues on May 13, at approximately 7:11 p.m. The officer assisted the driver in temporarily securing the bumper so it did not drag on the roadway. The driver stated to the officer that they were in the process of getting it fixed.
Impersonation scam
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident in Vergas on May 13 at approximately 4:13 p.m. that an unknown male had called identifying himself as “Vergas PD,” then as “Sheriff Douglas.” The male then advised the resident that her boss was at the station and needed the person to complete a bank deposit. The resident did not give out any sensitive information and eventually hung up on the male.
Shed break-in
A property owner residing on County Highway 35 in rural Dent, contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on May 12, at approximately 10:17 a.m. to report that someone had broken into their shed. An investigating deputy learned that the incident was believed to have occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m. when the property owner heard a vehicle leave with a loud exhaust. The suspect had pried the master lock off of the shed to gain entry and stole miscellaneous car engine items like aluminum carburetors and parts that contained copper. The value of the stolen items were estimated at around $500.