Truck possibly shot at
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that took place on May 2, reported at approximately 9:53 a.m., involving a truck driver hauling corn from his bin location to Underwood and believed that he had been shot at. When a deputy responded, the driver of the truck informed them there was an older model red pickup stopped and waiting to turn onto 124 when an unknown object struck the windshield. The impact area was approximately 1.5 inches in diameter and it did not penetrate the windshield. The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries in the incident.
Fast food rage
Fergus Falls police were contacted on May 8, at approximately 9:01 p.m., by an employee of a fast food restaurant on the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue reporting that a female was screaming and yelling about her order. The employee had asked her to leave, but she was upset and refused to leave the restaurant. When officers arrived, they learned that the woman became upset after she ordered online from home and after arriving to pick up the order, employees were apparently busy helping a youth baseball team and her order was not ready. The woman then apparently demanded her order or her money back while in the drive-through. It was at this point that employees told her to leave due to her aggressive behavior. The woman was pulling out of the business when police arrived but did stop to give her statement to police. The woman was advised getting her money back was a civil issue.
Intoxicated female
Fergus Falls police dispatch was contacted by a resident on Springen Avenue on May 7, at approximately 11:09 p.m., reporting a female that was intoxicated and running up and down the hallways of an apartment complex knocking on doors and dropping bottles in a purple and white shirt, green pants and no shoes. A responding officer transported the woman to Lake Region Healthcare for an evaluation.
Juvenile moons officer
A Fergus Falls police officer on routine patrol on May 6, at approximately 9:10 p.m., observed a juvenile mooning him in the parking lot of a church on South Court Avenue. The youth was apprehended and transported home to his mother who dealt with the situation.
Police help recover dog
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a call regarding a possibly injured dog in the ditch near the water tower adjacent to the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Woodland Drive on May 7, at approximately 8:16 a.m. When an officer responded, they learned that the three-legged beagle named “Katie” had eloped through a garage doggy door and made it to County Highway 27. She was uninjured in melee. The dog’s family was out of town, but in communication with the family they told the officer where to find a key to put the dog back in the garage.
Vehicle window broken
A resident on Melody Lane contacted Fergus Falls police on May 5, at approximately 5:01 p.m., to report that she found her vehicle window shattered out. The woman reported that she hadn’t driven the vehicle since May 3. The driver’s side window was discovered broken prior to her calling to report it. It was unknown what broke the window.
Burning prohibited materials
A resident on the 300 block of East Vernon Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on May 5, at approximately 7:46 p.m., to report what initially looked like a campfire at a nearby residence that was currently getting larger was not being attended to between Whitford Avenue and Sherman Street. When an officer arrived they observed a homeowner burning leaves and prohibited material. The homeowner was advised by the officer of city ordinances involving fires and permits. The homeowner agreed to put the fire out.
Caught in the act
A report of two white SUV’s driving on a trail in Ferber Park prompted a call to Fergus Falls police dispatch on May 4, at approximately 1:31 p.m. An officer learned that the vehicles had driven past the “No Vehicles” sign. Shortly after arriving in the park, the officer found a couple engaging in sexual intercourse. The officer noted age was not a factor, but stated that the parents of the individuals were notified. The officer gave the driver of one of the vehicles a verbal warning for driving who no vehicle is permitted.
Horse struck
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch took a call from a woman near the intersection of US Highway 59 and 400th Street on May 4, at approximately 12:53 a.m., reporting that she had hit a horse. There was damage to the driver’s side mirror and windshield of the woman’s vehicle. The deputy discovered that multiple horses had been running loose on the roadway when the incident occurred. It was determined that the horses belonged to a property on the 19000 block of 400th Street. The two deputies then assisted the owners with trying to locate six of the horses. At the time of the report, the animals were still missing and deputies advised the owners that they would need homeowner insurance information for animals running at large and causing an accident.