Motorist strikes pole
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a pole in the parking lot at a store in the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 on May 27, at approximately 10:58 a.m. When an officer arrived it was learned that the motorist was driving eastbound in the parking lot, turning north and struck a pole. Moderate to disabling damage was observed to the driver’s side of their vehicle. No citations were issued.
Water running non-stop
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a report from a resident on the 1100 block of North Concord Street on May 29, at approximately 11:35 p.m., that there may have been a water main break and a woman reporting that she could hear water running from the sewer. Upon investigation by an officer, it was learned that several residences on both sides of the street on the 1200 block had water running from an outside spigot via a hose into the street. The officer determined that there had not been a water main break. The incident was forwarded to city utilities for follow up.
Motorist drives away with gas hose from station
An employee at a gas station on the 1200 block of North Union Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on May 30, at approximately 8:26 a.m., reporting that a customer had driven off with a gas hose still in their vehicle. The employee further reported that shortly afterwards they came back to return the hose and pay for their gas. They stated they needed to report the incident for insurance purposes.
Woman pinned under garage door
Fergus Falls police and Ringdahl Ambulance responded to a home on May 30, at approximately 2:38 p.m., on a report of a woman who had gotten pinned under her garage door and requesting help getting back into her wheelchair. The woman was not transported by the ambulance and was evaluated by Rindahl staff. There was no report of any serious injuries.
People upset when gas station locks doors during storm
Fergus Falls police took a call from an individual stating that their wife was locked inside a gas station located on the 2600 block of West Lincoln Avenue on May 30, at approximately 5:02 p.m. Police say the individual was concerned about the fact that employees followed the direction of management by locking the doors of the business, and not allowing people to leave in the middle of a tornado warning while the sirens were activated. The individual stated he could not hear the sirens at his location and felt patrons inside should have been given a voice to leave or not and just wanted their concerns documented.
Rural Elizabeth garage fire
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call on May 28, at approximately 2:49 p.m., from a resident located in rural Elizabeth reporting a fire in a garage.
The sheriff’s office said the owners had been at the next door neighbors when they noticed smoke coming through the closed garage door. The Elizabeth and Fergus Falls Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene.
Upon arrival, it was discovered the home owners had extinguished the fire prior to the fire departments arrival with 5-6 fire extinguishers and a garden hose. The fire appears to have started in the corner of a garage near or in connection with a wood router machine. Several power tools were heavily damaged due to heat.
The sheriff’s office said the majority of damage to the garage will most likely be due to smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported. The fire did not appear suspicious in nature.
Large amount of counterfeit money received
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of counterfeit money that was reported on May 27, at approximately 1:17 p.m. A local bank reported that a customer had obtained $6,300 in counterfeit bills, with the stamp, “For Motion Picture Use Purposes.” There is no further information at this time, and the sheriff’s office continued their investigation.