Area Fire departments respond to structure in NYM
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office along with multiple area fire departments responded to an abandoned home that had been torn down on the 37,000 block of 510th Avenue in rural New York Mills on May 7, at approximately 3:15 p.m. The property owner had been burning stumps, and the fire spread to the structure. Prior to fire personnel arrival the fire had ignited a grassy area. The sheriff’s office said that due to the strong winds the fire spread to the northwest burning several acres of land. There were no injuries and along with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota DNR and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the blaze.
Fire departments that responded included New York Mills, Perham, Bluffton, Deer Creek and Ottertail Fire Departments.
Student brings ammunition can to school
The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report of a student at Kennedy Secondary School on May 6, at approximately 2:45 p.m. that without notice or permission a student decided to bring an empty large military issue ammunition can to show a few teachers because of historical perceptions. The student apparently took offense when school staff would not allow the student to continue carrying the can around between classes. The student apparently began to cause a disturbance and police say that because of the inappropriate behavior the student was asked to leave and did eventually.
Citation issued in property damage incident
A person on the 100 block of West Junius Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on May 6, at approximately 8:38 p.m. that one or two people had damaged their property. Police state that the damaged property was a BB gun valued at $25-$30 and a vape valued at $100. An officer conducted a phone interview with one of the suspects, and she admitted to damaging the property. A misdemeanor citation was issued to the woman for criminal damage to property.
Youth try to catch geese with fishing poles
A passerby contacted Fergus Falls police on May 8, at approximately 5:29 p.m. about some teenage boys trying to cast fishing lures in a grassy area trying to catch geese. An officer who responded was unable to locate the teenagers.
Vehicle vandalism
Fergus Falls police investigated a vandalism incident following an argument between two parties on May 5, at approximately 5:52 a.m. on the 500 block of West Lincoln Avenue. Police say the caller who contacted dispatch reported that sometime between May 4, at 9:00 p.m. and May 5, at 5:30 p.m. a brick paver had been thrown into a windshield on a vehicle causing damage to most of the passenger side of the windshield. While the officer was on scene the brick was observed to still be on the vehicle, but was collected. The suspect was believed to be someone who was at the residence between 4:30-5 a.m.
Mattresses dumped after hours at Salvation Army
The management of the Salvation Army Thrift Store contacted Fergus Falls police on May 5, at approximately 9:03 a.m. reporting that someone had dumped some mattresses during the overnight hours. After staff reviewed video surveillance, they were able to identify a suspect, and contact was made for her to remove the items.
Woman followed by store employees calls police
A woman who had gone to a store on the 3000 block of West State Highway 210 on May 3, reported at approximately 5:14 p.m. that she had gone with a family friend and was subsequently followed by three different employees in the parking lot where she was accused of theft. The woman said they did not tell her what they believed she had stolen. An investigating officer told the woman that police would look into the issue, and also advised her to lodge a complaint to the corporate office of the store. The woman also advised police that a similar issue had happened approximately two years ago where she believed she was profiled.
Elvis has left the building
A resident on the 900 block of Mt. Faith Avenue reported on May 3, at approximately 2:33 p.m. that a husky dog named “Elvis”, had taken off 20 minutes prior, stating as well that the dog was not aggressive, although it could appear intimidating as it resembled a wolf. The resident was advised to contact the humane society. Police say at approximately 2:58 p.m. the resident called back to report that the dog had been located.