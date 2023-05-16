Conversing with himself
A report was made to the Otter Tail County Sheriffs Office on May 15 stating there was a man crawling on the ground and screaming at a Dalton gas station. Upon arrival of law enforcement, the man was half asleep on a bench awaiting a ride. The man stating he was not yelling, but having a conversation with himself. He was given a courtesy ride to Big Chief to await his transportation.
Hit and run checks welfare
An interpreter was utilized by the Otter Tail County Sheriffs Office on May 15, after a vehicle with heavy front end damage was assessed following a hit and run. The driver of the vehicle that fled, checked the status of the driver and three passengers before fleeing from the scene of the crash.
Assisting Wadena SWAT team
Otter Tail County Sheriffs Office assisted the Wadena County Sheriffs Office in managing perimeter and transport after a man shot a firearm from a cemetery into the woods. Man was apprehended.
Grass fire damage
A grass fire was extinguished by Ottertail Fire Department on May 12 after it burnt less than five acres on Jeff Lake Road. The fire was thought to be extinguished prior to wind picking up, causing it to spread. No other damage reported.
Victim loses $100,000 in identity theft scam
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch took a call from an Ottertail City woman on May 9, at approximately 10:53 a.m., reporting that she had given money to a scammer via Bitcoin. When a deputy called the woman back it was determined that she had fallen victim to a scam. After being told that she needed to take steps to remedy a reported theft of her identity. The woman apparently transferred funds through Bitcoin at various locations on seven separate occasions resulting in a loss of approximately $100,000.
Broken vehicle window
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a broken back window of a vehicle on Pebble Shores Circle on May 11, at approximately 11:20 a.m. A responding officer observed that the back window on a Chevy Impala was broken sometime during the previous overnight. The officer stated in the call for service that at the time of the report there were no suspects.
Suspicious activity at sandwich shop
A Fergus Falls police officer, on routine patrol on May 11, at approximately 1:52 a.m., noticed activity at a sandwich shop restaurant located on College Way. When the officer made contact with someone in a vehicle sitting outside the person stated that their friend was washing dishes inside. Nothing suspicious was noted by the officer around the exterior of the building. The officer also noted that there was a worker hat from the shop inside the vehicle.
Panhandlers issued trespass notices
Management at a large big box store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on May 10, at approximately 5:02 p.m., involving two adults with their children who were panhandling adjacent to a strip mall on the corner. Management stated they had asked them to leave several times. When officers responded, they assisted the store with issuing a trespass notice to Camelia Constantin and Madalin Constantin.
Man loitering at Chamber of Commerce
Fergus Falls police were contacted by a representative of the Chamber of Commerce on May 10, at approximately 2:22 p.m., regarding a man that had been stopping into the chamber and had no business there and was behaving a little odd. At the time of the call the man was not there, but the staff was concerned that he had continued to stop there and wanted to know what their options were should he keep appearing. An officer advised staff to have him trespassed and staff indicated they would type up a letter and get it to the police to serve.
Woman injured in single vehicle collision
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a report of a single vehicle crash on May 10, at approximately 11:34 a.m. on the 27000 block of County Highway 75 near the county line, roughly 16 miles east of Henning. When law enforcement personnel arrived on scene, they learned the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on 75 when the vehicle’s right side tires went off the paved surface and the driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle and collided with a mailbox, garbage can and a tree. The driver was transported to Asteria Health in Wadena with unknown injuries.
Man with telescope observing property
A county resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on May 11, at approximately 3:29 p.m., to report that a male with a telescope was looking at his property and taking pictures. The resident also reported that when they approached the man he gave them odd answers as to what he was doing there. A responding deputy learned that the resident asked the male party to leave, which they initially refused, but then left without incident. The deputy checked the area but was unable to locate the person with the vehicle description given.
Deer succumbs to injuries
A postal service employee contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on May 11, at approximately 11:42 a.m., to report that they had come across a deer in the ditch on the 10000 block of County Highway 59 that was possibly still breathing. In the call for the service, the deputy noted that the deer succumbed to its injuries due to a motor vehicle crash and also noted that the deer was “not wearing a D.O.T. approved helmet.”