Inmate escapes custody
Fergus Falls police apprehended an Otter Tail County Detention Center inmate as he attempted to run from Lake Region Healthcare on the 700 block of South Cascade Street on Nov. 3, at approximately 4:34 p.m. Police say Zachary John Wedll, 31, of Elizabeth, ran from the hospital while being loaded into a transport vehicle, but was eventually located in a nearby garage on the 400 block of East Vernon Avenue. Wedll was brought back to the detention center. Police stated that new long form charges for escape from custody and 4th-degree burglary would be added to other charges that Wedll was already being held on.
Bike stolen out of garage
A resident contacted Fergus Falls police on Nov. 3, at approximately 6:08 p.m., reporting that someone had stolen a bicycle valued at $150 out of their locked garage at some point. It was unknown if police had located a suspect at the time of the report.
Horseplay in parking lot reported
Fergus Falls police responded to the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue on Nov. 4, at approximately 11:47 p.m., on a report that the occupants of two vehicles in a parking lot were possibly chasing each other around with a gun possibly involved. When an officer responded, they learned from one of the individuals that their friend was chasing them around with an airsoft gun for fun. The officer determined that they were no threats made or anyone having fears of being harmed, but the individuals were advised that airsoft guns were not allowed to be fired in city limits.
Leak reported
The resident of an apartment on North Mill Street contacted Fergus Falls police on Nov. 4, at approximately 10:37 a.m., reporting that their water had been shut off by their landlord due to a leak from a bathtub. Upon arrival by an officer, they observed the apartment to be in very poor condition with cat feces and beer cans almost shin deep. Police advised they would be referring the property to the city inspector.
Hide your face
A Fergus Falls police officer, on routine patrol near the intersection of South Mill Street and East Washington Avenue on Nov. 7, at approximately 3:10 p.m., passed a male that covered his face with his hat. The officer made contact with the man who was found to not have any warrants or issues. The man claimed to the officer that it was a joke that he plays with his friends when law enforcement drives by.
Suspicious vehicle taking photos
A Fergus Falls resident contacted police on Nov. 7, at approximately 11:31 a.m., to report that a vehicle had driven by his residence and taken photos of it twice that day. The resident reported that it was a black sedan, possibly a Toyota with out of state license plates. The resident also indicated that it had happened in the past. The resident had safety concerns for his family. An officer who spoke with the man also learned that when the man’s wife stepped out to take photos of the vehicle, they drove away.
Horse spotted near roundabout
A passerby near the intersection of West Alcott Avenue and South Tower Road contacted Fergus Falls police on Nov. 7, at approximately 5:07 a.m., to report that they had observed a horse with a blonde mane on the roadway just west of the roundabout. An officer contacted the owners and the horse was eventually retrieved. Initially a fence that had been damaged, was believed to be from the loose horse, but it was determined to be caused as a result of the high winds.
Firearm stolen
A county resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 4, at approximately 2:26 p.m., to report that a .380 Bersa firearm was missing. In speaking with the resident, a deputy learned that the resident was not sure when the firearm had gone missing, but was last seen July 20-22.
Vehicle strikes power pole and mailbox in crash
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Nov. 6, at approximately 2:46 p.m., on the 63,000 block of County Highway 8, approximately four miles due east of Sebeka. The sheriff’s office stated that the single vehicle was traveling westbound on County Highway 8 when it caught the edge of the road, then struck a mailbox and power pole. The vehicle then ended up in a nearby cornfield on the north side of the road. A responding deputy noted that a timeline of the crash was corroborated amongst the passengers of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Possible grave found
A caller contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office on Nov. 3, at approximately 10:11 a.m., to report that they were looking at a property near the intersection of 560th Avenue and U.S. Highway 10, and believed he had found a grave on the property. The caller said it appeared that the developer didn’t seem to care, but wanted to know the law regarding a grave being disturbed. A responding deputy referred the caller to the state archeologist. The person also stated to the deputy that there was no indication of disturbed earth or activity, jus a possible headstone or marker.
Skunk reported at the Rothsay Truck Stop
An employee of the Rothsay Truck Stop on the outskirts of Rothsay, contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m. to report that a skunk was wandering around outside one of the main entrance doors, walking in circles and was concerned the animal may have been rabid. A deputy spoke to the employee who inquired about who they would call to come deal with the animal. The deputy advised them that there was no one to contact to deal with the situation. The employee was advised that the animal would eventually leave on its own.
Caller reports federal case
A person contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch on Nov. 7, at approximately 4:23 a.m. asking to speak to an officer and stated that they did not want to divulge the reason for the call. When a deputy called them back, they wanted the sheriff’s office to know that someone in the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Parkers Prairie Police Department had set someone up. The resident said they had evidence but couldn’t tell the deputy about it since the person had a federal case against the sheriff’s office. They further relayed that the person has the president and the Pentagon working with them. At that point the sheriff’s deputy stated that the person began swearing at them. The deputy stated to the person that they didn’t appreciate being sworn at. The person eventually ended the call by hanging up.