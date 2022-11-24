Disturbance reported
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a report of a disturbance at a hotel on the 900 block of Western Avenue on Nov. 19, at approximately 11:58 a.m. Someone from the business stated that a group of teenage boys were swearing and uttering racial slurs at one of the facility’s housekeepers children and the mother and were refusing to leave. When an officer responded, they observed that the mother and her 14 children were packed up and had checked out upon law enforcement arrival. The family had been waiting for police to arrive before their departure. Police say nothing more was needed by hotel staff.
Vehicle strikes Otter Tail Power truck
The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash with a parked Otter Tail Power service truck in the alley on the 500 block of Spruce Street contacted Fergus Falls police on Nov. 18, at approximately 3:51 p.m., to report that they had hit a service truck that was in the alley, but was unoccupied and when they came out of the garage the the truck was pulling away. There were no citations issued but police say a state accident report would be filed in regards to the incident.
Vehicle fire
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a call from a resident on the 500 block of West Cedar Avenue on Nov. 21, at approximately 3:08 p.m., reporting that there was smoke coming from a car that was parked outside. When the Fergus Falls Fire Department was dispatched and an officer arrived they observed smoke coming from under the hood of a vehicle at the field location. The hood’s insulation appeared to have gotten hot from the motor and started smoking. No major mechanical issues were noticed. Police also say the fire department on scene handled the call.
Person not supposed to be driving
A city resident came to the lobby of the Fergus Falls Police Department on Nov. 21, at approximately 9:43 a.m. wishing to report that a person they knew was continuously driving when they weren’t supposed to. The resident was concerned as the person had a prior DWI and was presently out driving. The resident also reported that they thought they had driven to a local restaurant, as well as a gas station on the east side of Fergus Falls in a white Chevy Avalanche. When an officer investigated, they confirmed that the individual in question’s driving status showed that they were driving with a canceled/inimical to public safety status. Police stated the information would be distributed to their patrol division.
Caller drives into tree
A caller contacted Fergus Falls police on Nov. 17, at approximately 12:36 a.m., to report they had driven into the ditch and hit a tree. Police state that the crash occurred near the intersection of East Fir Avenue and Lenore Way. When police arrived they learned that the driver was traveling eastbound on Fir and fell asleep while they were driving. The vehicle then traveled over into the westbound lane and into the north side ditch. No injuries were reported. Moderate to functional damage was reported to the vehicle.
Vehicle strikes light pole in Underwood
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving an individual that left the scene on the 200 block of West Cleveland Avenue in Underwood on Nov. 21, at approximately 8:45 a.m. The initial report to dispatch indicated that the vehicle had hit a stop sign and a light pole and that the driver had left the scene following the crash. However, a license plate had been left behind and was taken to the Underwood city offices. Otter Tail Power was notified about the pole and wires down that were blocking access to an apartment building. A deputy located the vehicle at the registered owner’s residence with minor damage. In speaking with the deputy, the man admitted to the crash. He stated that he was going to report the damage to the city office, but hadn’t done so yet. No charges were filed at the time of the report.
Items stolen from unlocked house
A resident on the 51000 block of Pinewood Road reported on Nov. 21, at approximately 12:14 p.m that items were stolen from their residence in the previous week. An investigating deputy learned that an unknown person entered the unlocked house and stole a TV and an air nailer. There are no suspects at this time. As of the time of the report, there was no monetary estimate of stolen items.