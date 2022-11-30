Spools of wire stolen
Fergus Falls police are investigating a report that was received on Nov. 28, at approximately 9:55 a.m., of three 1,000 foot spools of wire that were taken between Nov. 23 and 28 from the 1500 block of Pebble Lake Road. An employee of an electrical contractor reported that there were red, black and blue spools stolen and valued at $650 each and also indicated that the spools may be Cerrowire and have stickers noting Dakota Supply Group. While an officer was taking that complaint, it was also discovered that another contractor also reported that six Dewalt brand batteries were stolen approximately two months previously from the same site. The batteries were described as 9 amp 60 volt Flexvolt batteries valued at $200 per battery, that were yellow and black.
Fireworks reported
An officer on patrol with the Fergus Falls Police Department that was traveling on the 300 block of North Whitford Street on Nov. 24, at approximately 8:12 p.m., observed fireworks in the air while driving north on Cascade Avenue. An officer stated that they had located the source in front of a property on the 300 block of North Whitford Street. The officer spoke with residents of both apartments at the address and each of them blamed the other one. The officer advised both that one of them was obviously lying and if the nuisance continued they would be cited.
Decoy assistance
A resident contacted Fergus Falls police on Nov. 25, at approximately 4:39 p.m., to ask for assistance with some decoys he had stolen from him near West State Highway 210 and Two Rivers Road. The man also told dispatch that he had already talked with the state and stated that they told him there was no DNR officer on duty and that he also believed that maybe the people that possibly stole them were hunting with them at the moment. The man requested a phone call and someone to standby while he talked to them. An officer stood by while the man talked with other hunters to see if they had witnessed anyone take their decoys from the river the day prior. The man was then advised by the officer to report the theft with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota DNR.
Hunters observed in wildlife sanctuary
An officer with the Fergus Falls Police Department observed hunters hunting in the wildlife sanctuary near Cottage Drive in Fergus Falls on Nov. 27, at approximately 11:20 a.m. The officer noted that upon observation, the hunters most likely went onto city property to avoid being seen. The officer stated that the matter would be forwarded to a conservation officer with the Minnesota DNR.
Man attempts goose rescue
A caller to Fergus Falls police dispatch on Nov. 27, at approximately 3:02 p.m., stated they operated an organization called Loon Rescue Inc., based out of Wisconsin and that someone had contacted them through their Facebook page and said they were going to attempt to rescue a goose from the Otter Tail River using a kayak and ratchet straps. The call to dispatch was worried these people may injure themselves and would like an officer to check on them. After making contact with the person involved in the attempted rescue, the officer stated that against their advice, the individual still attempted to rescue a sick goose, however, the goose was able to walk away on its own and the individual gave up.
Driver’s license compromised in scam attempt
An Otter Tail County resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 28, at approximately 11:40 a.m., to report that they had sent a picture of their driver’s license to someone on Facebook they thought was a friend, but it had turned out to be a scammer. In speaking with the individual, a deputy also learned that the person had asked for cash. The deputy stated that no money was sent. The individual would be notifying their financial institutions and online account holders of the scam attempt, but no financial loss was reported at the time. The individual also informed the deputy that had already been in touch with Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services about the driver’s license issue.
Feed grinder catches fire
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fire on Nov. 28, at approximately 7:30 p.m., north of Perham on County Highway 51, Gorman Township. Upon arrival, it was determined to be a feed grinder on a truck that had caught fire. Perham Fire arrived and extinguished the fire. The blaze had damaged the wiring of the unit, with estimated damages to be around $50,000 to $100,000. The truck itself was driveable following the fire and did not have to be towed from the scene. The sheriff’s office stated that fire was not believed to be suspicious in nature.
Confused driver travels Perham area with gas nozzle still in car
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Nov. 29 at approximately 2:42 a.m., by a Perham gas station regarding a gas drive off, with the nozzle still in the car headed toward Perham, however the nozzle was actually from another Perham gas station. When a deputy investigated, they learned that the driver had attempted to get fuel at one gas station, however, her card would not work but she forgot to return the nozzle and drove away with it. The driver then headed to another Perham gas station and got fuel. Employees at the gas station told her to return the nozzle to the other gas station. When contacted the woman stated she had attempted to use her card at the first gas station but it must not have gone through. She did eventually pay her gas bill at the second gas station and stated that she would contact the other gas station the next morning to explain the situation with the nozzle.