Light pole struck near roundabout
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a vehicle striking a light pole at the roundabout near West Alcott Avenue and South Tower Road on Dec. 6, at approximately 6:25 a.m. A responding officer learned that the person was traveling on the roundabout on slippery roads and slid off onto the curb and struck the light pole. No injuries were reported.
Pickup runs into motel building
Fergus Falls police dispatch were contacted on Dec. 2, at approximately 2:05 p.m., about a black pickup that had run into a motel building on the 600 block of Western Avenue. An officer that responded to the scene learned that the crash appeared to be accidental as the truck was not in running order, had a manual transmission and apparently slipped from gear or was left out of gear and rolled backward striking the motel.
Hotel reports bag of pills found
A hotel on the 900 block of Western Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Dec. 2, at approximately 1:08 p.m., reporting that a housekeeper had found a small bag of pills. They had apparently run the pills in a pill identifier and reported that they appeared to be fentanyl. An officer came and retrieved the small bag of pills that were turned over for disposal.
Woman self reports aggressive driving
A woman contacted Fergus Falls police on Dec. 2, at approximately 10:40 a.m., to self report her aggressive driving conduct. Police say she called in to report that she had sped up to over 60 mph to pass a vehicle on Fir Avenue that wasn’t driving fast enough for her “emergency situation” that the woman claimed to be in. When an officer contacted the woman, she did not want to discuss the report any further. The officer then advised the woman that the described driving conduct could result in a citation for a variety of infractions.
Woman found slumped over the wheel
An officer with the Fergus Falls Police Department followed up on a check of a person in a vehicle on the 100 block of East Cavour Avenue on Nov. 30, at approximately 12:57 a.m. When the officer approached the vehicle, they observed that the woman was asleep and slumped over in her vehicle. The officer noted that the woman said she was ok, appeared ok and was tired. The officer noted no signs of impairment.
Report of heavy black smoke on West Fir
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a call on Nov. 30, at approximately 1:39 p.m., from a home on the 1600 block of West Fir Avenue. Police determined along with the Fergus Falls Fire Department, that the homeowner was adding wood to their wood stove. While at the location, the fire department cleared the chimney of any fire concerns.
Sheriff’s office investigating damage to camera at gas station
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Nov. 30, at approximately 4:50 p.m., about a semi that had driven through their gas station business on West Broadway Avenue in Elizabeth causing damage. A deputy responding to the gas station found that the driver of the semi had hit a camera knocking it off of an awning. The driver then apparently drove away without providing their insurance and left prior to law enforcement arrival. The sheriff’s office was unable to locate the driver at their residence in Fergus Falls and stated that further follow-up would be completed.
Cattle fall out of trailer
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call to dispatch on Dec. 5, at approximately 11:42 a.m., reporting that a stock trailer was partially blocking the roadway near the intersection of 477th Avenue and State Highway 108 near Henning. Upon arrival at the scene by a deputy they learned that two cattle had fallen out of the trailer, with one of the cows sustaining injuries.
Deer Creek caller concerned about mass shooting
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an apartment resident in Deer Creek on Nov. 30 that someone had kept propping open a locked security door open with a phone book. They further stated to dispatch that they were worried that someone was going to come in and do a mass shooting if the door was not secured. A deputy that called the resident back advised them that their concerns about someone propping a door should be addressed by their building management and not law enforcement.The deputy stated that at that point the resident then apparently got upset and hung up on them.