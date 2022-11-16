Vehicle slides down driveway into street
A Fergus Falls police officer responded to an incident on the 300 block of North Burlington Avenue on Nov. 15, at approximately 1:07 a.m. A vehicle in a driveway at a residence had slid down the driveway and into the roadway on North Burlington. The officer contacted the registered owners of the vehicle and they moved it back to their property. No injuries were reported.
Vehicle slides into pay loader
Fergus Falls Police responded to the scene of a crash between a car and a payloader early on Nov. 15, at approximately 5:14 a.m., on the 1000 block of International Drive. Police state that the driver of the vehicle exited his lane and collided with another person piloting a Bobcat payloader in the oncoming lane. The vehicle sustained heavy damage. The man was cited for duty to drive with due care.
Tin can with money reported stolen
Fergus Falls Police are investigating a theft that was reported on Nov. 9, at approximately 2:05 p.m., involving a can that contained money from a private residence in Fergus Falls. The resident stated to an officer that her tin can with $1,000 and her black wallet containing credit cards and social security card were missing from a hiding spot in her house. The woman stated that only certain people were aware of the whereabouts or had knowledge of the money.
Census Bureau employee conducting surveys reported
A resident on the 600 block of Maple Avenue reported on Nov. 9, at approximately 6:16 p.m., that a person had come to their door who stated that they were from the U.S. Census Bureau and were asking questions about crime in their neighborhood. An officer who followed up on the complaint learned that the government employee was legitimately conducting crime surveys, but was finished going door to door for the evening.
Tires slashed
Fergus Falls police are investigating a report of tires being slashed on the 1000 block of North Union Avenue. The report from the resident, received on Nov. 14, at approximately 8:32 a.m., stated that four tires had been slashed on a van sometime between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14. Police stated there were no suspects. The resident’s total financial loss was estimated at $866. The vehicle had to be towed to a tire shop in downtown Fergus Falls.
OTC squad vehicle hit
While a deputy was investigating a report of several cars in the ditch at North Junction near the intersection of County Highway 88 and 175th Avenue on Nov. 11, at approximately 4:29 a.m., their squad vehicle was struck. The squad had been parked on the shoulder of the road and was rear-ended by another vehicle while icy conditions were present on the roadway. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office stated that there were no injuries to the deputy or the driver of the other vehicle. The squad vehicle however, did sustain light to moderate damage, while the other vehicle sustained substantial damage and had to be towed from the scene. In a follow-up on Nov. 13, the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the squad vehicle still had not provided the sheriff’s office with their insurance info in regards to the crash. The driver was mailed two citations for duty to drive with due care and no proof of insurance.
OTC Deputy aids in search for dog
A Perham resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 10, at approximately 7:08 a.m. to report that her dog had gone missing the previous night and she still hadn’t found it. The dog was described as a 55 pound female, an American bulldog/golden retriever mix with reddish longer hair and very friendly. A deputy assigned to call informed the woman that they would help her attempt to locate the animal and would contact her if they found it. Shortly after, at approximately 7:48 a.m., the deputy saw a dog matching the description near Perham High School. The deputy stated that they waited at the location and then called the resident and pointed her to the area the deputy had last seen. The woman’s husband then went looking and called shortly after they had finally located the dog and gotten it back.
Possible dog shooting investigated
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a report from an Otter Tail County resident on Nov. 10, at approximately 2:11 p.m. reporting that they believed some hunters may have shot their dog. When a deputy contacted the resident, they stated that on the evening of Nov. 5, their two dogs had run off their property and onto land across the road while chasing deer. The resident reported that later on, only one dog returned when they were called. The resident stated they were fearful that hunters on the neighboring property had possibly killed the dog. However, the deputy states in the incident blotter report that there was no proof of that as of the time of the initial report, nor had any possible suspects been contacted so far, but stated that the incident remained under investigation.