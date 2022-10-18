Youths fight at park
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of four 10-12 year old boys involved in a fight with possible minor injuries on Oct. 12, at approximately 5:02 p.m., at Dr. Allen Magnuson Park at 520 S Cascade Street. When an officer responded he learned that multiple juveniles had been involved in a minor skirmish. Parents of the involved parties were notified and extra supervision was advised to them.
Bike gutted
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a call from a resident on the 1500 block of Mabelle Avenue on Oct. 16, at approximately 4:55 p.m., reporting that items had been stolen off of a bike. A responding officer observed that suspect or suspects had taken all the parts off of the resident’s Redline brand bicycle, leaving only the frame behind. The value of all the parts was $250.
Youths filming video at RTC
A report of a group of people who had congregated behind the Kirkbride building on the former Regional Treatment Center campus, was received by Fergus Falls police on Oct. 14, at approximately 10:31 p.m. When an officer responded they observed a group of three individuals behind the structure with flashlights. The individuals told the officer that they had just finished watching a scary movie and further stated they were filming a comedy/horror video. The parties denied going inside the structure and agreed to leave for the night.
Counterfeit bill discovered
An employee from a bank on the 100 block East Washington Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Oct. 12, at approximately 1:55 p.m., to report that they had received a $10 counterfeit bill. Police said it was unknown where the bill came from, but it was mailed to the U.S. Secret Service. Police stated that later on a bank teller had located the bill on a till check.
Towel heist
Management from a motel on College Way contacted Fergus Falls police on Oct. 11, at approximately 10:14 a.m., reporting that there had been a forced entry through two of their rooms and that towels were missing. They also reported that one of the suspect vehicles was a Kia with California plates. Upon investigation, an officer learned that a family had overstayed their reservations at the motel and had gained entry to and from their rooms via their windows. Police say the suspects took approximately $96 worth of towels from the rooms. The motel declined to seek charges.
Car strikes horse
Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a collision between a horse and a car on Oct. 15, at approximately 12:50 a.m., near the intersection of County Highway 35 and County Highway 74 . The sheriff’s office said that a car struck the horse while traveling northbound on County Highway 35. The driver was transported to Lake Region Healthcare by Ringdahl Ambulance service for non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle also had to bre towed from the scene.
Burglary in Urbank
Two calls related to a burglary in Urbank came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office. The first was reported on Oct. 14, at approximately 5:18 p.m. A person who was house-sitting reported that they had returned to find a back window broken and items missing. A responding deputy observed entry via a back window and the suspect or suspects took a tv, PS4 and a safe with various items from it missing. The sheriff’s office stated that there are no suspects at this time.
In a follow-up call, on Oct. 15, at approximately 3:17 a.m., the person staying at the home called dispatch to report that they had heard a screen door slam shut on the west side of the house and then heard a vehicle leaving. In talking with a deputy, the person stated that they had not gotten a visual on the person or the make or model of the vehicle.
Vehicle gas theft
A property owner on Wymer Lake Road contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 16, at approximately 3:58 p.m., to report that there had been theft of gasoline from a vehicle. The property owner also told dispatch that they had photos from a trail cam. A responding deputy learned that the theft occurred at 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 16. It is believed to have also happened at least five other times since April of 2022. The deputy noted that the pictures from the trail cam weren’t ideal, but proved the claim of gas being siphoned. In addition to the gas theft, a sim card was taken as well. It is estimated that approximately $300 in fuel had been taken over time.
Truck drives into Dugout Bar in Dent
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a vehicle driving into the west side of the Dugout Bar in Dent. The incident was reported on Oct. 12, at approximately 10:13 a.m. and occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. A responding deputy observed moderate damage to the stucco on the west side of the building. In watching a surveillance video for the business, the deputy observed a black Chevy pickup hit the building and also identified the individual in the truck. The deputy spoke with the individual at his residence. The man admitted being at the Dugout, but did not realize he had hit the building. Mark’s on the man’s truck bumper matched the damage at the Dugout.
Wild Wedding
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office got a report on Oct. 15, at approximately 8:55 p.m., from The Barn At Dunvilla that management of the the facility had to shut down a wedding dance due to excessive drinking. In addition they were also getting reports that people were going to be leaving to find other bars to continue drinking.
In a later call, at 10:18 p.m. a person told dispatch that the wedding had wrapped up, but the groom and a few others were being belligerent, not violent, but highly intoxicated. When multiple law enforcement arrived they observed the assembled crowd to be calm upon arrival, but the owner of the facility still had concerns about the people leaving and overflow to a hotel next door. Extra patrol was provided.