Vehicle backs into cart with children
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a vehicle backing into a cart that had children in it on Oct. 20, at approximately 12:30 p.m. A person that called dispatch reported that someone driving a vehicle in a parking lot of a discount store on 3300 block of West State Highway 210 had backed into her cart that had her three children in it. When an officer responded it was learned that when the driver of the vehicle began to back out, he had possibly bumped the cart. The woman was upset and the driver of the vehicle would not roll their window down to talk to her. Police say there were no injuries sustained in the incident and that all parties involved were OK. The officer spoke to all parties involved regarding safety.
Outside items removed from store
The owner of a store on the 1300 block of South Tower Road contacted Fergus Falls Police on Oct. 19, at approximately 10:25 a.m. reporting that multiple items had been removed from outside the store over the previous 48 hours. The business owner told an officer they just wanted to report the incident for documentation purposes only and did not want to report it as a theft. The number of items was unknown at the time of the report, as they were end of the year clearance items. Police said the suspects entered the lot from the I-94 side of the business by cutting the Minnesota Department of Transportation (DOT) fencing. The DOT was notified and no damage report was requested by DOT. Extra patrol was requested.
Furniture dumped
A resident on the 2100 block of County Highway 111 contacted Fergus Falls police on Oct. 19, at approximately 5:24 p.m. to report that someone had dumped two mauve chairs and a tan office chair on their property. Police said there were no suspects in the case.
Hay trailer rolls
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pick up with a trailer full of hay that had rolled on Oct. 19, at approximately 8:02 p.m., near the intersection of 210th Street and County Highway 15. When a deputy responded they learned that the trailer was loaded with large hay bales and rolled onto its side while going around a curve. The sheriff’s office stated that the vehicle itself did not roll. The bales were unloaded, and Beyer’s Towing towed the trailer from the scene.
Mower causes grass fire
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, along with the New York Mills Fire Department, responded on Oct. 19, at approximately 1:34 p.m. to a report of some grass and woods on fire on the 50,000 block of 555th Avenue in Newton Township south of New York Mills. A man on a mower was mowing a trail next to a cornfield. He told deputies that he had looked back and saw smoke behind him. The sheriff’s office says one acre of a wooded area was burnt up, but stated there was no loss of property.
Job scam reported
A resident on 535th Avenue, approximately 7-1/2 miles southeast of Henning, reported a case of possible identity theft. On Oct. 19, at approximately 8:44 a.m. The resident stated that they had applied for a job online and did an online interview. However, when the resident gave the prospective employer a copy of their driver's license things went sideways. The person then asked for the resident’s banking information, which they refused to provide. The person then asked the resident to get a prepaid card from a local discount store with $200 on it. It was at this point that she ceased communication with the person and reached out to the sheriff’s office. No money was lost in the job scam and no other bank info was given out.
$700 lost in scam
A caller reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department that they lost $700 in a scam involving email, Facebook, Apple gift cards and Venmo on Oct. 22.
Raking in donations
Fergus Falls police provided extra patrol near Minnesota Motors on Oct. 22, after receiving a report of an unidentified individual using a garden rake to remove clothing from donation bins on the premises.
Lost and found leads to arrest
A lost wallet belonging to a former LRH halfway house resident was turned into Fergus Falls police on Oct. 22. The wallet's owner was contacted, and they made arrangements to pick up the wallet at the FFPD; however, they did not show up. The individual had an active warrant in Chippewa County, and when the wallet was eventually return, an arrest was made.
Rollover results in no injury
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover at 475th Avenue and 308th Street on Oct. 22, in which a sole occupant of a vehicle swerved and overcorrected, resulting in their car rolling onto it's roof into the ditch. No injuries were sustained and arrangements for private towing were made.
Intoxicated man drives into lake
A man contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance on Oct. 22, after driving into a lake while intoxicated. The man was arrested for DWI, 3rd-degree DWI, providing a false name and birthdate and an outstanding warrant in Kandiyohi County.
Juvenile assaults with knife
A juvenile was transported to Moorhead Juvenile Detention on Oct. 24, after Fergus Falls police arrested her for assaulting and cutting the complainant and themselves with a knife. The juvenile was arrested for 2nd-degree assault and domestic assault and initially was taking to Otter Tail County Detention Facility prior to the transfer.
Naked and wandering
A man was located by Fergus Falls police in the Lincoln School parking lot with a sweatshirt tied around his waist but with no pants on. The man was intoxicated and arrested on Otter Tail County probation arrest and detain warrant.