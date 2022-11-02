Man struck in crosswalk
A Fergus Falls man sustained only minor injuries in an incident involving a vehicle striking the man on Oct. 28, and called into Fergus Falls police dispatch at approximately 8:41 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was traveling south on Union Avenue turning east on Vernon Avenue, while the pedestrian was walking northbound in the crosswalk crossing Vernon. The driver of the vehicle stated he had not seen the man and ended up striking him. The man was transported to Lake Region Healthcare to be evaluated. It is unknown at this time if charges or a citation are pending for the driver.
Intoxicated male causes issues at hotel
Fergus Falls police responded to a report from staff of a local hotel on the 600 block of Western Avenue on Oct. 30, at approximately 12:56 a.m. of an intoxicated male disturbing other guests. When an officer responded he learned that the man was disrupting other guests with loud disorderly behavior. The man was ultimately trespassing and removed from the property. Staff later on contacted dispatch again to report damage to the room the man was staying in. A Sanyo television was broken with an estimated value of $350. The hotel told police that they charged the damages to the room to the man’s credit card.
Large theft of Airsoft guns and equipment
Fergus Falls police received a report of a large theft of Airsoft guns and equipment at a discount store located on the 3300 block of West Highway 210 on Oct. 30, at approximately 11:12 a.m. Police say the driver of a vehicle with North Dakota plates stole approximately $950 worth of Gel Blaster brand guns, ammunition and related equipment from the store. Police say the theft occurred at 9 a.m. earlier in the day, and as of the time of the report had not been able to locate the suspect.
Vehicle drives over concrete barrier
Someone who was attempting to get a meal at a fast food restaurant on the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue drove over a concrete barrier in a drive thru lane on Oct. 29, at approximately 2:46 p.m.
When a Fergus Falls police officer responded to the scene they learned that the person had driven straight out of the drive thru and off of the curb. Beyer’s Towing had to be called to the scene to move the vehicle.
Semi takes out stop light
Fergus Falls Police responded to a report of a semi that had knocked over a stop light at the intersection of South Cascade Street and East Vernon Avenue on Oct. 28, with the call coming into dispatch from a passerby at approximately 12:09 p.m. The caller reported the semi driver had left the scene and was heading southbound down Cascade Street. Upon investigation, an officer learned that the yellow colored Estes Express semi turned southbound onto Cascade from Vernon Avenue struck the stoplight on the southwest corner of the intersection, knocking the light over. As of the time of the report, police were awaiting security camera footage. Photos were taken at the scene and the city was notified of the downed stoplight. Police also say a state accident report would be filed.
Strange fraud report
A motorist driving on I-94 on Oct. 31, at approximately 9:12 a.m. contacted Fergus Falls police and reported that they had noticed a fraudulent charge on their credit card after another motorist was following too closely and was concerned that the other party had something to do with the charge. Police said the charge in question was taken care of by the person’s credit card issuer. An officer gave the person fraud paperwork to follow up with if they still had concerns.
Resident received fraud jackpot call
A resident on the 700 block of South Tower Road reported to Fergus Falls police on Oct. 29, at approximately 1:29 p.m., that they had received a voicemail on Oct. 27 stating that they had won $12 million and a 2022 Mercedes Benz. The resident did not call the number back from the voicemail and stated to an officer that they had not signed for such a prize. Police say no personal information was given out by the resident and there was no financial loss. The resident was advised it was likely a scam and to delete the message and not call it back.
Asphalt truck rolls after swerving to avoid deer
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dump truck loaded with asphalt that had gone into the north ditch of County Highway 52 near 540th Avenue on Oct. 27, at approximately 8:40 a.m. The driver told responding deputies that he had swerved to avoid hitting a deer. Semi wreckers had to be called to remove the truck, as well as the Otter Tail County Highway Department to assist with removing a large amount of mud from the roadway and to inspect damage that had been sustained to the shoulder and ditch. The sheriff’s office stated that the damage included a large crater in the ditch, as well as damage to the shoulder and pavement. The driver was not injured.
Chainsaw and kerosene stolen
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Oct. 27, at approximately 10:19 a.m., of a missing chainsaw and kerosene that was taken from a shed on County Highway 138. A responding deputy observed that there had not been a forced entry to the shed and that the burglary was estimated to have happened on the evening of Oct. 26, sometime after dark. The stolen items included a Stihl brand model 211 chainsaw with an 18” bar and 2 ½ gallons of kerosene.