Juveniles cited for trespass at Red River Mill
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a report on Oct. 8, at approximately 11:57 p.m., of people that were trespassing inside the old Red River Mill. The person also reported that they could hear people inside the building possibly breaking glass and could see flashlights moving about.
An officer located two juvenile males and one adult male inside the mill. Police say two citations for trespass were issued, with one of the juveniles receiving a citation for minor consumption and trespass. Police planned to follow up with the building owner to determine the extent of damages.
Dog scuffle results in bite
Fergus Falls police took a report on Oct. 4, at approximately 3:17 p.m., of a dog scuffle that caused a person to be bitten at Higgins Dog Park on the 700 block of East Channing Avenue. The female told an officer that her dog and another female dog got into a minor scuffle under a bench in the dog park and while breaking up the scuffle another female said she had gotten bit by one of the dogs. The female said the woman went to Lake Region Healthcare, but had not contacted police to report the incident.
Firearm possibly stolen
A resident reported a theft of a firearm from the 800 block of East Cavour Avenue on Oct. 7, at approximately 10:01 a.m., that possibly occurred in June of this year. An officer stated that the party filed a missing firearm report and in the report stated that the firearm went missing between house moves. Police stated that the reporting party didn’t know any specific information relating to the firearm, except that it was a semi-automatic handgun. Police faxed a request to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for assistance in obtaining firearm information. Police note that at the time of the report there was no evidence to suggest that it was a theft.
Construction Crew hits gas line
Fergus Falls police received a report on Oct. 4, at approximately 8:04 a.m., that a construction crew had hit a gas line on the 1200 block of North Burlington Avenue. No other details were made available at the time of the report.
Male smoking marijuana
A Fergus Falls resident contacted police on Oct. 6, at approximately 4:06 p.m., reporting that there was a male smoking marijuana in a gray jeep in front of their house. An officer determined that the man was actually smoking a cigar.
Theft of tools
The owner of a property on 370th Street near Erhard reported on Oct. 8, at approximately 9:06 a.m., that a theft had occurred possibly two weeks prior. A deputy learned that a John Deere riding mower, three fenders and a band saw were missing from the property and other unlisted items as well. The person stated to the deputy that the last time they had seen the items was in 2020. The entry door to a garage had visible tool marks. The property is owned by the person, but they do not live there. A more comprehensive list of items was going to be furnished by the resident.
Brakes cut
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a call from a person, on Oct. 6, at approximately 5:04 p.m., reporting that on Oct. 5, at approximately 3:06 p.m., that a vehicle had driven into their yard. A doorbell camera alerted the resident to the vehicle. The camera also showed the vehicle stopping before leaving. The resident later stated that the brakes on a vehicle at the property were found damaged later. A deputy was unable to determine if the vehicle in question was involved. The resident was unable to see the license plate of the vehicle.