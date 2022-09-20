Intoxicated female causes incident
The Fergus Falls Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred on Sept. 20, that was reported at 1 a.m., on the 1100 block of Calvin Circle. A caller to dispatch initially reported that a male and female were arguing and the female had stabbed herself and possibly took some pills as well. The male apparently then took the knife away. Ringdahl Ambulance along with police responded to the scene and found that the woman was intoxicated and had hit herself in the chest with a pair of scissors and then a knife, but did not cause serious injury. Police say the woman went voluntarily to Lake Region Healthcare by ambulance for an evaluation.
Hit and run reported
A motorist who had been parked at the at I-94 Speedway during an event at the track at 2201 West Fir Avenue, contacted Fergus Falls police, on Sept. 16, at approximately 11:45 a.m., after they had discovered hit and run damage to their truck. A responding officer learned that the damage had occurred sometime between Sept. 13 and Sept. 16. Damage was noted to the rear driver’s side bumper. The suspect is unknown.
Medical alarm causes issues
A caller to Fergus Falls Police Department dispatch, on Sep. 13, at approximately 4:11 p.m., reported that their neighbor’s medical alarm had been going off frequently and the staff ignored it. The person also relayed that they were concerned about the same person who was building shrines in the hallway and was worshiping evil spirits. Upon investigation an officer learned that the medical alarm had been consistently going off for up to an hour at a time during the 7 a.m.,12 p.m., 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. hours. The resident believed it was intentional and stated to the officer that they had attempted to resolve the issue with management. The resident was advised to contact police when the alarm was actively going off.
Internet baby name scam reported
A resident on the 700 block of East Cavour Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police, on Sep. 13, at approximately 8:04 p.m., that they had been scammed by sending $300 through CashApp to obtain a $1,500 prize for picking a baby name online.
Drowsy driver runs into garage
A neighbor of a homeowner on Mosquito Heights Road on the west shore of Big Pine Lake, northeast of Perham contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 19, at approximately 5:11 p.m., stating that it appeared that a car had run into a nearby home and they had attempted to reach the homeowner but were not successful and asked for a welfare check. Upon arrival it was determined that a motorist who was driving on Mosquito Heights Road had fallen asleep and ran off the road and struck a detached garage on the property. The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries in the incident.
Crash causes damage to cornfield
A rollover crash was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch on Sep. 13, at approximately 1:42 p.m., near the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and 180th Street. The driver was traveling eastbound on 380th Street from a gravel pit with a full load of gravel when he got too close to the shoulder and was sucked into the ditch causing the truck to tip on its side. The driver was transported to Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes for possible minor injuries. Also as a result of the crash, minor crop damage was done to a nearby cornfield. The owner of the business was notified and agreed to work with the gravel business for damages.
Crash results in DWI charges
A crash that was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, on Sep. 15, at approximately 11:51 p.m., resulted in 4th degree DWI charges for the driver. The caller to dispatch reporting the crash said that the vehicle had left the roadway and had gone into a slough that was east of the intersection of County Highway 24 and County Highway 41. They reported that there was at least one person inside the vehicle but were moving, but not exiting the vehicle.
Upon arrival deputies stated that they located the person crawling away from the vehicle. They appeared to have minor injuries and according to the sheriff’s deputies at the scene, also appeared intoxicated. The person was later transported to Perham Health. The sheriff’s office said long form charges would be completed for 4th degree DWI charges.
Cattle out again
A property owner on 40000 block of County Highway 16, directly across from Glendalough State park near Battle Lake, contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, on Sep. 13, at approximately 8:13 a.m., that nearby cattle were “out again” and asked to speak with a deputy.
A deputy met with a woman at the location who described the cattle being out as a daily issue. When the deputy contacted the cattle’s owner they already had family members putting the animals back in and also stated that the cattle would be moved out of that pasture soon. The deputy advised the person of the implications of future similar complaints.