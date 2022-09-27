Man arrested for throwing rocks at bank
Fergus Falls police arrested an individual for throwing large rocks at a bank on West Washington Avenue on Sept. 24. A caller to dispatch, at approximately 2:35 p.m., reported that a male that was wearing black shorts and a blue t-shirt with white headphones was observed throwing large rocks at a front glass door. An officer who responded stated there had been numerous reports received of a male throwing softball size rocks at the bank building. An ATM cash machine screen was smashed and a large window on the east side of the mobile bank building was also broken. Police say Timothy Francis Christopher, 23, of Fergus Falls was arrested and booked into the Otter Tail County Detention Center and charged with 1st degree criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Playground equipment vandalized
Red Sox park, off of Terrace Drive in Fergus Falls, was reported to be vandalized on Sept. 25, at approximately 3:20 p.m. with red paint that was dumped on playground equipment. An officer with the Fergus Falls Police Department that arrived on scene observed the fresh paint and located possible suspects involved, but they were not named in the initial incident report. At this time the amount of monetary damage to the equipment is unknown.
Citizen follows shoplifter with big loot
A shoplifting incident reported to Fergus Falls police on Sept. 25, at 12:14 p.m., at a large discount store on West State Highway 210 began with a report from an employee of a red Cadillac on the grocery side of the store that had walked out with loose items that were not bagged from the store. Police say another customer had witnessed the suspect load items into their vehicle and brag to their friend that they had stolen the items. The citizen then followed the vehicle to the College Manor Apartments. Police say the items were eventually returned to the store with a total value of $548.66. No suspect was named or charges listed.
Counterfeit bills discovered
An employee of a discount store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 reported to Fergus Falls police, on Sept. 23, at approximately 8:56 a.m., that they had found three fake $100 bills on a shelf and wanted to turn them into the police department. An officer that retrieved them noted that bills were labeled with the words, “Replica” and “United States of Origami”. Police say there were no attempted uses of the bills or similar reports.
Car drives into gas station building
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a car running into a gas station building on Sept. 20, at approximately 3:43 p.m. An officer that responded learned that the driver of the vehicle had accidentally driven into the front of the building causing damage to a pole and other items. The officer assisted the person in exchanging information with gas station employees. No estimate of damages was provided at the time of the report.
Hiker gets lost in Maplewood State Park
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office took a report of a hiker that got lost in Maplewood State Park on Sept. 20, at approximately 6:51 p.m. The woman was apparently unsure how to get back to her starting point. The woman stated to a dispatcher that she was going to head to the intersection of County Highway 24 and Maplewood Church Road. Before a deputy arrived the woman was located by a park ranger and they assisted in bringing her back to her vehicle.
Working on spiritual issues
A deputy with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 20, located a person who was walking westbound in the eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 10, about 8 and half miles northwest of New York Mills, along the shoulder of the roadway. When the deputy made contact the person stated to them that they were not having mechanical issues, but were doing “spiritual work." The person would not provide their name and did not speak very much. Still concerned, the deputy stated they watched the person for a little bit as they continued to stand along the side of the road and after a few minutes, they got back in their vehicle and continued eastbound on Highway 10.