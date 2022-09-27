ARRESTED

Timothy Francis Christopher, 23, of Fergus Falls was arrested and booked into the Otter Tail County Detention Center and charged with 1st degree criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Man arrested for throwing rocks at bank



