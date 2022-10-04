Not actually in need of help
Fergus Falls police responded to a request for a welfare check on some individuals in the parking lot of a discount store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 on Sept. 29, at approximately 2:34 p.m. When an officer arrived, they learned that a female and a child had been there off and on numerous occasions asking passersby for money in both Fergus Falls and Wahpeton. The officer observed that neither were in any distress and that a stroller that they had with them was not being utilized for an infant child. The officer also determined that the adult female had the means to travel between numerous area discount stores and continue panhandling.
Dog kills pet rabbit
The owner of a pet rabbit contacted Fergus Falls police, on Oct. 1, at approximately 5:30 p.m., that loose dogs had come into her yard and killed her daughter’s rabbit. Upon investigation by an officer, it was learned that a Husky dog got out of a fenced back yard and into a rabbit hutch at a property on the 1000 block of North Marien Street and killed the rabbit. The rabbit’s owner tried to get the animal off of the rabbit but got bit in the process. The woman sustained an injury to her right arm as a result of the incident. Police say charges would be filed for allowing a dog to run at large. A potentially dangerous dog report would also be completed.
Almost struck by vehicle
Fergus Falls police received a message left on their after hours voicemail on Sept. 30, at approximately 12:48 p.m., that a person was reporting that they were struck in the crosswalk at East Vernon Avenue and South Cascade Street. When an officer reached back out to the person, they stated that the suspected driver failed to yield at the crosswalk and just wanted to report the incident. Police had no contact info on file, so they were unable to contact the driver.
Disabling damage sustained in rear-end crash
Fergus Falls police responded to a rear-end crash on Sept. 30., at approximately 7:55 a.m. A motorist traveling westbound on Vernon Avenue ran into the rear of another vehicle which was stopped at South Court Street preparing to make a left turn. No injuries were reported in the crash, but one of the vehicles, a Toyota Rav 4 sustained disabling damage. Police said a state accident report would be filed.
Fake law enforcement asking for money
A resident on the 1700 block of South Cascade Street contacted Fergus Falls police on Sept. 29, at approximately 4:57 p.m., reporting a phone call they received about some sort of police fundraiser, wondering whether it was a scam. When an officer contacted the resident, they learned that the resident said the caller claimed to represent local law enforcement agencies and were soliciting funds. The officer advised the resident that the Fergus Falls Police Department does not ask the public for money and that it was a scam. The resident reported that he had not given out any financial information, so was not out any money.
Grandchild scam costs OTC couple over $20,000
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a call from a county resident who reported they had been scammed out of $20,000 in an apparent scam. Upon investigation by a deputy, it was learned the woman and her husband had fallen victim to a “Grandchild” scam. The sheriff’s office said that cash money was sent in two different payments. Delivery tracking also showed the money had already been delivered. They also stated that a followup investigation would be performed.
Kerfuffle with trap shooters at public event
A man came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center on Oct. 3, at approximately 11:02 a.m., concerning an incident that had occurred in Vergas where the person asked that it be documented that he had yelled at a trap shoot team as well as spectators at an event, as he claimed they were shooting into his pasture where his horses were. The man also reportedly admitted that had yelled and apparently asked them (the trap shooters), ”What the hell they were doing.” The deputy suggested that the man bring his concerns to the next Vergas City Council meeting, as it was a city sponsored event.
Woman accused of swinging garden hoe at passersby
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous report on Sept. 28, at approximately 11:17 a.m., stating that a female wearing a checkered jacket with a gray hood had been seen a couple of days earlier on the side of the road near the intersection of 345th Street and 210th Avenue, approximately four miles southeast of Erhard on the side of the road picking up rocks and later with a garden hoe that she was swinging at passing vehicles. A responding deputy located the female walking north on 210th Avenue and observed that she seemed of sound mind. The woman denied having swung her garden tool at passing cars. It was determined that nothing criminal in nature occurred and that she was just out for a walk.