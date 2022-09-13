Shed broken into
A resident on the 200 block of East Douglas Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Sept. 11, reporting that a shed on their property had been broken into the previous week and damage that was discovered to a side-by-side ATV. A responding officer learned that the resident had noticed the shed lock broken on Sep. 5, and noticed the side-by-side, which had been parked outside, had been damaged by an unknown person. A damage estimate was not available at the time of the report.
Tattoo kit stolen from storage unit
A resident on the 300 block of South Cascade Street reported to Fergus Falls police dispatch on Sept. 11, at approximately 3:33 p.m. that some tattoo equipment that was in a black case with silver metal trim had been taken from their storage garage a few days prior. They also reported that they had seen a man walk by and go into a nearby trailer court with a similar looking case. Upon investigation, an officer learned that the resident actually noticed items missing from a locked storage shed approximately three to five days prior to calling. Police were unable to locate the male matching the description given by the resident.
Spilled drink causes crash in store parking lot
Fergus Falls police responded to a crash in a discount store parking lot on the 3300 block of State Highway 210 on Sept. 11, at approximately 9:57 p.m. involving a juvenile driving a vehicle in a southbound direction in the parking lot. The other driver was traveling westbound. The juvenile had stopped for the other vehicle initially, but was distracted by a spilled drink and continued southbound into the path of the other vehicle. Significant damage was sustained to both vehicles but police said there were no injuries. No citations were issued.
Vehicle rolls downhill into a garage door
A resident on the 300 block of Laurel Street called 911 on Sept. 10, at approximately 8:04 a.m. to report that a vehicle had crashed into a garage. When a Fergus Falls Police Department officer responded to the call it was learned that a woman was working on getting her GMC Yukon started and the Yukon then rolled downhill from her property and into a nearby garage causing damage to a garage door. The woman told police the brakes did not work and she currently did not have the vehicle insured.
Fraudulent check scam
A resident on the 100 block of West Junius Avenue called Fergus Falls police dispatch on Sept. 9, to report fraudulent charges made to her bank account. Upon investigation, an officer learned that the woman had received a fake check for $2,980 and a fake Walmart letter telling her that she had been selected at a secret shopper and instructed her to purchase $2,980 worth of Visa gift cards, then to forward the card numbers to the scammer. Police say the fake check had bounced at the woman’s bank.
Man fakes heart attack when faced with warrant arrest
Fergus Falls police report a man who came into police department headquarters on Sept. 10, on his own accord, looking for information about a bicycle that was involved in a previous arrest. It is assumed that the man must not have realized that he had an outstanding warrant. When officers informed the man that he had a warrant and was under arrest, police say the man pretended to have a heart attack and went limp. Ringdahl Ambulance transported the man to Lake Region Healthcare for treatment as a precaution, but he was medically cleared as he had no health issues. Following the hospital visit, the man was subsequently transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Center for his warrant.
Fireworks probable cause of garage fire
Several area fire departments and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an attached garage fire on Sept. 11, at approximately 5:36 p.m. on the 45,000 block of County Highway 67, about eight miles north of New York Mills. People on the property had been lighting fireworks in a barrel which caught fire and started the siding on the garage on fire. The fire spread to the attic of the garage as well. In addition to the sheriff’s office, New York Mills, Perham and Bluffton Fire Departments responded to the blaze.
Intoxicated wedding guest arrested
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an intoxicated belligerent male at a wedding on Sept. 9, at a resort on the north shore of Pelican Lake on County Highway 20. The man had already been forcibly removed from a dining hall where the wedding was being held because he had become physical with other guests. The sheriff’s office said that Charles Alfred Rodgers, 30, of Minneapolis was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and threats of violence. Rodgers was also served with a trespass letter barring him from the resort where the incidents occurred. Rodgers was released from custody on Sept. 12, his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31, in Otter Tail County District Court.