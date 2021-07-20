When Carolyn Tonneson traveled to Kenya to volunteer at a women’s empowerment center for a month, it was never her intention to start a nonprofit organization (NPO).
“It had been a lifelong dream of mine to volunteer overseas,” Tonneson explained. “I grew up in the ‘60s when the Peace Corps was just beginning — that was my inspiration. Fifty-plus years later I finally fulfilled that dream.”
Her intentions to volunteer advanced into the creation of Peter’s Hope.
“It was not my intention to found a nonprofit,” shared Tonneson. “ I knew how much work it could be, and after all, I was then 73 years old, but … people kept encouraging me, and the idea just wouldn't let go of me.”
Late in 2019 the required paperwork was submitted with approval following in January 2020.
Peter’s Hope supports the work of Peter Ochieng and his two programs in Kenya — Bamburi Women’s Empowerment Center and St. Peter’s Mountain Children’s Centre, which are located next door to each other.
“I could see that (Ochieng) is a man of integrity, working and living in a community where everyone is poor and trying his best to educate children and women who have no other options for such an education,” explained Tonneson of why she felt the need to support these programs. “The bottom line was that if I wanted to raise funds for Peter's programs in Kenya, a nonprofit was the only legitimate way to do it.”
Tonneson explained that Peter's Hope is important because the programs are based in a community where the only way of life people know is a repetitive cycle of generational poverty, with hope of breaking that cycle through receiving an education.
More information about Peter’s Hope is available online at petershope.org.
