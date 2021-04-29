“The Fergus Falls Public School District is very pleased to announce the hire of Mark Anderson who will serve as the high school (9-12) principal at KSS (Kennedy Secondary School),” shared Superintendent Jeff Drake in an announcement regarding the new hire. “We are excited to have Mr. Anderson join our Otter family.”
Currently the principal at Winona Senior High School, Anderson has experience with student support programs, curriculum, testing and assessment, and professional development. He was interviewed by representatives from the district, administration, faculty and the school board. His experience began in North Carolina teaching elementary school before returning to Minnesota to teach and coach before becoming an assistant principal and then high school principal.
A number of aspects drew Anderson to Fergus Falls, including iQ Academy and MCA scores.
“I was impressed that 87% or more of the HS students felt they had a connection with their teacher,” Anderson stated. He was further impressed during his tour of the facility, where he felt a connection with staff and community. “I was impressed with (the) number of spaces being used by the school and community which tells me there is an investment in a whole community being together for what is best for the development of the future of Fergus Falls.”
Anderson is not a stranger to the area. He has memories from the Ashby area dating back to when he was a child and spent time their during summer. Anderson, his wife, and their two children are active outdoors and have spent a number of weeks in the past 20 years enjoying the area’s offerings.
Anderson begins in Fergus Falls in July.
“(I) am excited to set up opportunities to meet the staff at the high school along with the students, parents, community and local businesses,” he shared. “I am looking forward to becoming part of the Otter Nation.”
